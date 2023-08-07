Kelly Clarkson Debuts NEW Lyrics To Song About Ex-Husband Following Their Messy Divorce!

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t need no man.

The Since You Been Gone singer may have lost her partner Brandon Blackstock when she filed for divorce in 2020, but she’s working on learning to pick up the pieces all by herself! During a Saturday performance as part of her Las Vegas residency, the 41-year-old made quite the statement by not-so-subtly swapping the lyrics of her 2015 hit, Piece by Piece, to reflect her situation post-divorce.

If you haven’t heard the song, it originally served as a tribute for her now ex-husband, who she sang about being there for her more than her apparent absentee father. The lyrics originally went:

“Piece by piece, he collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, he filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know”

However, while serenading audience members at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood over the weekend, she took a moment before belting the hit to address how sometimes things just don’t go as planned. She explained:

“This song I initially wrote just super hopeful, right? And well, sometimes hopeful turns into hopeless, so here we go.”

Aww so sad! But it sounds like she’s certainly using the less-than-ideal situation to lean on herself, as she changed all of the “he” lyrics to “I.” She instead sang:

“Piece by piece, I collected me up / Off the ground, where you abandoned things, yeah / Piece by piece, I filled the holes that you burned in me / At six years old and you know”

Yes, Kelly! We love to hear that! We know it all must be incredibly difficult and painful, but we so admire her ability to change a “hopeless” situation into something positive. But the changes didn’t stop there…

The Stronger singer also swapped out all mentions of “he” in the second half of the chorus, powerfully adjusting things from:

“He never walks away / He never asks for money / He takes care of me / He loves me”

To:

“I just walk away / when they ask for money / I take care of me / ’cause I love me”

Oooo! That part about money is especially relevant as back in January 2022 a source for the mother of two told Us Weekly that Brandon would “not get one penny from [Clarkson] that wasn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty.” However, you may recall the two settled their divorce in March of this year, with Kelly ultimately having to pay Brandon $45,600 a month in child support, AND an additional $115,000 a month in spousal support through January 2024… Yeah, we definitely get those lyric changes now… Watch the full thing (below):

But this, of course, wasn’t the first time Kelly changed her lyrics post-divorce, as she seemingly called out Brandon AND his father back in March while performing a cover of Gayle’s hit track abcdefu, changing the tune from:

“f**k you and your mom and your sister and your job and your broke-ass car and that s**t you call art”

To:

“Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half and my broken heart, turn that s**t into art.”

Sounds like she’s certainly in her empowered era! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

