Kelly Clarkson Reveals Ex Brandon Blackstock Is Sick As She Postpones Vegas Residency: 'I Need To Be Fully Present'

Oh, no. Kelly Clarkson has postponed a month of concert dates as she deals with a difficult family matter.

On Wednesday, the singer shared that the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency have been postponed because her ex-husband and the father of her two children, Brandon Blackstock, is suffering from an undisclosed illness. She expressed on Instagram:

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them.”

She thanked fans for their understanding, adding:

“I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows, and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

Oh, gosh. We hope it’s nothing too serious…

Kelly and Brandon share River Rose, 11, and Remington “Remy” Alexander, 9. They broke up in 2020 and went through a nasty divorce that they finalized two years later.

Over the past year, the American Idol winner has sparked concerns amid a string of mystery absences on her daytime series, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Amid rumors that she’s ready to quit, a source told Page Six she’s been dealing with a “very painful” personal matter, noting:

“She has her priorities, and her family comes first, but I think she’s been humbled by the whole situation… what has happened has given her a moment of clarity, I think.”

A friend of Kelly’s also told the outlet that what happened made it easier “to move beyond the divorce.” Hmm. Could this sickness be what they’re referring to? A serious health issue can bring even the worst of enemies together — and considering they share young children still, maybe this is what has been taking all her attention?

While the Since U Been Gone artist hasn’t announced the new concert dates, Ticketmaster already shows new dates scheduled for 2026. Kelly also has shows scheduled for November, and there’s no word yet on if those will have to be rescheduled. The 43-year-old previously canceled the opening weekend of the residency last month due to vocal strain. So, this is obviously tough news for her fans who have faced continued disruptions — but nothing is more important than family. We’re sure everyone understands.

We will be keeping Brandon and the whole family in our thoughts. Sending healing vibes!

