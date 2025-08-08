Got A Tip?

R.I.P.

Brandon Blackstock Was Going To Be A Grandfather...

Oh, this is so heartbreaking.

Just one month before Brandon Blackstock died, his daughter, Savannah Blackstock Lee, announced she is expecting. In the July post, per People, the 23-year-old shared on Instagram, which has since been made private:

“We’ve been keeping a couple sweet surprises. One little girl will be making her arrival at the beginning of January and another beautiful girl named Julianna who has already been one of the greatest blessings to our family.”

So exciting!

She continued:

“The Lord has been so faithful. He’s written a story we never could’ve imagined, and His kindness in this season has left us in awe. He’s answered prayers we never even knew how to pray. This journey has been so special full of peace, excitement, and so much grace. We’re growing again, and our hearts are so full. Thank you, Jesus.”

Wow. Savannah and her husband Quentin Lee are also parents to 3-year-old son Lake. We’re so, so sorry the 48-year-old won’t be around to see the family expand.

Along with Savannah, he also shared 19-year-old son Seth with his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth. Of course, he was also dad to River, 11, and Remington, 9, with his other ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson. This is a devastating loss for them all.

Brandon died on August 7 after a private three-year battle with cancer, a rep for the family shared in a statement to Us Weekly:

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away. Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

So very sad. Sending love to all those mourning this loss.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]

Aug 08, 2025 07:30am PDT

