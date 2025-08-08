'Only A Few People' In Kelly Clarkson's 'Circle' Knew About Brandon Blackstock's Cancer Battle -- Even As Her 'Time Off' To Care For Him Caused Controversy At Work!

Despite their difficult divorce, Kelly Clarkson did whatever she could to be there for her sick ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, and their family before he died…

You may recall that the singer sparked concern with fans when she missed almost two weeks’ worth of talkshows out of the blue and had several celebrities step in for her as host on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this year. No explanation was given at the time, other than insiders saying she was “completely fine” but was “dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her.” There was also a lot talk that she wanted to quit the show entirely. Kelly continued to disappoint and worry fans when she canceled the opening of her Studio Sessions residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas last minute, blaming the strain on her voice. Insiders also noted there were some “personal issues” for the television personality, though.

What was going on? No one would say at the time. We kept hearing over the past year that the 43-year-old singer’s personal life was “so insanely complicated” and she was “fighting some serious hidden battles,” but there were never any details. But now we know.

Kelly announced on Wednesday that she needed to cancel all the August dates for her Studio Session residency as she needed to “be fully present” for her kids since their dad “has been ill” for the past year. And then on Thursday, it was announced that Brandon sadly died at 48 years old. His family made the announcementy revealing he was privately battling cancer for over three years. TMZ reported he suffered from melanoma.

Just heartbreaking. Their poor kids…

And this explains why Kelly missed so many shows. She was caring for her family. A source told Page Six on Thursday that the American Idol alum even put aside her issues with Brandon to take time off work and look after him amid the health battle:

“It’s been exhausting and so sad… Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father.”

Perezcious readers know Brandon and Kelly had a very messy divorce, where they fought over financials and more after she filed in 2020. And yet, she took the high road to help him out in his time of need anyway. It just goes to show what kind of person she is — a true gem.

Not only was Kelly there for Brandon, but also her two young kids, Remington and River, of course. An insider for Us Weekly added:

“Kelly’s work schedule has been difficult over the last few months as she needed to take care of her kids. She needed the time off as her kids come first. It’s terrible and sad.”

It is. It breaks our hearts that her children lost their father so young. The source continued:

“Kelly is a great mom and has needed to be there for her kids.”

A big part of helping her family during all this was making sure Brandon’s cancer battle remained as private as possible. The source shared that “only a few people in Kelly’s circle” and “a handful of her show’s team” knew about “what was going on behind the scenes” with the talent manager. This must be why her staff on The Kelly Clarkson Show felt she pulled away from everyone on set once she was back on air… She didn’t want to tell all of them what was happening. Oof.

And despite the negative headlines and controversy stirring, she kept her mouth shut in his best interest. That shows how much she was prioritizing him and the needs of her family. We can’t imagine how hard all this is for her and the kids. We are keeping them in our thoughts right now.

Rest in peace, Brandon…

