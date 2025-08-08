The Fate Of Kelly Clarkson's TV Show Following Brandon Blackstock's Death

As we’ve been reporting, Kelly Clarkson‘s ex sadly passed away this week… But where does that leave The Kelly Clarkson Show?

For a while, the American Idol alum had been off-and-on hosting her daytime TV show. We didn’t know for the longest time what was going on with her, or why she was randomly — and abruptly — disappearing from her hosting duties and concerts. But she finally revealed earlier this week that Brandon Blackstock — her ex-husband and the father of her children — had been sick for quite some time. And before we could even take that in, the news hit he was gone.

We’re so heartbroken for Brandon and his family, especially his children…

But there’s another aspect to this of course. Kelly has been taking a lot of time off her daytime show — which we now know is because of this. So fans can’t help but wonder what’s going to happen to their favorite show. Well, a source for TMZ has the answers.

Related: Kelly Postpones Vegas Residency: ‘I Need To Be Fully Present’

The show is NOT ending. They say Kelly is gearing up to release Season 7 of her show in the fall, and so far her plans haven’t changed. The Kelly Clarkson Show will continue with new episodes later this year… after the Piece By Piece songstress has taken some time to grieve and take care of her children, of course.

According to the insider, the whole staff also knew of Brandon’s cancer, and kept it under wraps for Kelly’s sake. Although we’ve also heard conflicting reports of the staff not having any idea what was going on amid her absences. So maybe some knew and some didn’t?

But for now it sounds like you can expect to see some more Kellyoke and fun moments from the singer on your screens in due time. Right now, though, we’re sending Kelly love and light as she mourns this unimaginable loss.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube/WENN/Avalon]