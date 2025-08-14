How Kelly Clarkson Felt About Ex Brandon Blackstock Moving On With Her Former Assistant!

In the wake of his passing, fans were surprised to learn that Brandon Blackstock had moved on from Kelly Clarkson with a woman named Brittney Marie Jones. But what was her reaction to the girlfriend? Well, she apparently wasn’t too happy about the romance! And we completely understand why knowing what we know now!

His obituary, which did not mention a single word about Kelly, described Brittney as “his beautiful and loving partner in life and business.” It turns out she was entangled in not just his business, though! When people searched for more dirt about his girlfriend, what they found was shocking!

Brittney didn’t only work with the 48-year-old talent manager! She was Kelly’s production assistant, starting in 2016. She worked for the singer first and continued in the same role until 2018. She was then hired as Brandon’s executive management assistant, but helped manage Kelly’s “day to day artist schedule” at the same time. By June 2020, Brittney moved into an executive assistant position for Brandon’s V Bar B Cattle Co. in Montana. And at some point, the pair began dating and were together until he tragically passed away from skin cancer!

When did the relationship start exactly? We don’t know! But fans have their assumptions! And it’s not good! Because that same month Brittney began her new role, Kelly filed for divorce. And given how closely the ex-assistant most likely worked with Brandon, along with the timing of the divorce, people cannot help but think he cheated! Yikes! This is just a rumor, though. Nothing was confirmed or denied yet!

And as for Kelly? How does she feel about all this? While we just found out about Brandon’s romance with the assistant, she knew for a while… and wasn’t too thrilled about it! An insider told DailyMail.com on Thursday that the relationship “was just the icing on the cake of the disappointment [Clarkson] felt over the delusion of their marriage.” Oof. And the betrayal really stung because he moved on with someone she really “trusted.” The source said:

“Brandon chose to move on with someone Kelly knew and trusted, and that just adds to the person he ended up being to her. He was a great father, but wasn’t a great husband.”

How so? The insider went on to hint that the “cause” of their divorce in the first place was “a point of no return” for Kelly! Uh oh!

As we said, fans have been speculating online ever since the obit dropped that Brandon and Brittney’s relationship began before things ended with Kelly! And the signs are all there! The pop star never revealed why they got divorced, only citing the catch-all reason of irreconcilable differences. Could there be more to the story, like cheating? Brittney was smack dab in the middle of their everyday lives for years… It is all kinds of sus, right? Kelly fans think so! And this statement from the source only supports what fans are saying right now!

However, don’t expect Kelly to add fuel to the fire right now — or possibly ever! No matter how hurt the Breakaway artist was over Brandon moving on with someone close to her, her lips are sealed. The source insisted the talk show host “doesn’t blame” Brittney and wants to avoid “drama from her fanbase,” adding:

“When Brandon dealt more and more with his cancer, Kelly’s only goal was to make sure her kids were OK and to let him live his personal life any way he wanted to live it.”

So Kelly put her life on hold at times to help take care of Brandon in his time of need — even though she knew he got with Brittney! Possibly before they broke up, if the rumors are true. Wow! She is such a classy and kindhearted woman! And what makes her even more of a saint? She doesn’t hold a grudge against her assistant! The source added:

“Kelly knew that Brittney wasn’t going to be a problem with her and her kids, there was never a misunderstanding between them.”

We keep saying this over and over, but everything we hear about how Kelly handled the divorce and Brandon’s health battle proves she is practically a saint. And that she deserved so much more. Wow.

