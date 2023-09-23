Why Kelly Clarkson Is ‘Not Looking’ For Love After Brandon Blackstock Divorce!

Kelly Clarkson is very happy being single right now!

During an Instagram Live on Friday, the 41-year-old singer got real with fans, sharing that she does not have a boyfriend and isn’t looking for one anytime soon! She shared at the time:

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single. I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there’s a lot going on. And, you know, you think you’re going to spend the rest of your life with somebody, and you don’t. That’s hard to start over.”

It’s definitely not easy! Over the past couple of years, Kelly has been super vocal about her life following her breakup with Brandon Blackstock. She previously joked on her eponymous talk show in December 2021 that she would be “single forever” as she struggles to see “red flags” in partners.

Nothing wrong with being single for a bit after ending a tumultuous relationship! And since ending her marriage, Kelly has been very busy in other aspects of her life — such as making a big move to New York City form El Lay with her children to host her talk show. Kelly said on the Today this week that moving “helped” her get back on her feet again:

“I love living here, and I’m a Texas girl, so I did not think I was gonna love it so much. But you will see this face all the time at the park. I love walking around. … I love it here. I think it’s what you surround yourself with.”

It sounds like Kelly is truly loving this new chapter in her life! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Drop them in the comments below!

[Image via WENN, TODAY/YouTube]