Pete Davidson Dating Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline After Chase Sui Wonders Split!

Pete Davidson has already moved on after his breakup from Chase Sui Wonders. The Bodies Bodies Bodies couple were together nearly a year, calling it quits, well… it’s not clear. The news dropped late last month, but that was the word that Pete was already single again.

Supposedly there’s no bad blood, but you can forget about reconciliation. Because Pete has already found the next in a long list of beautiful, talented women to date. This time around it’s… Madelyn Cline!

If you don’t know the rising star from Outer Banks — or the IRL relationship drama she had with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes — you probably saw her in last year’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

A source says the new couple were spotted spending the night together at a hotel in El Lay, so yeah — this isn’t someone misconstruing a friendship, y’all. The insider spilled to Us Weekly:

“Pete and Madelyn are dating. They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.”

Apparently this was a well-planned rendezvous, just for them and NOT for the cameras — and they almost got away with it! The source says:

“They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

If they’re already on a casual level, how long has this been going on? We know Pete moves fast, but DAMN!

Obviously Davidson’s last breakup is pretty fresh. But the 29-year-old seemed to rebound from Phoebe Dynevor to Kim Kardashian to Chase — and now from Chase to Madelyn. It seems like a lot to other folks, but Pete has said he doesn’t understand why it’s even interesting. He told Jon Bernthal on his Real Ones podcast:

“I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people. And for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

Maybe it’s the fact he just keeps dating such an illustrious group of impressive celebs?

Speaking of which, Madelyn, 25, was previously linked to singer Jackson Guthy. However she made it pretty clear they’d split back in July when fans noticed she’d unfollowed him on Instagram. And of course there was Chase before that. But it sounds like she’s put that behind her…

We wonder how Pete and Madelyn met! Maybe it was working on a project together? Maybe they just have mutual friends? Maybe they both frequent a very specific subreddit for folks who’ve dated people named “Chase”?

In any case, they’re certainly a HOT new couple! What do YOU think of these two together??

