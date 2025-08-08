How Kelly Clarkson Is Being 'Protective' Of Her Kids After Brandon Blackstock's Death

Kelly Clarkson is putting her priorities where it counts during an incredibly difficult time for her family.

As we’ve been reporting, the American Idol alum’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock just died after privately battling cancer for the last three years.

Nobody had any idea he was sick at all until Kelly herself revealed that sad news this week while simultaneously announcing she was postponing a large chunk of her Las Vegas residency to grapple with the effect this has had on the two kids she shared with her late ex — daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9.

Related: Kelly Opens Up About Why Dating Is Off The Table For Her

And now, we are learning more about where River and Remington fit into this whole thing after Brandon’s untimely passing at just 48. According to a source who spoke to People on Thursday, the daytime TV talk show host has “been devastated” for River and Remington to lose their dad at such a young age. The insider said:

“Kelly has always tried to keep things classy. It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

And even though Kelly and the late talent manager had been through a very acrimonious divorce after she first filed to split from him back in 2020 following seven years of marriage, it sounds like she always tried to take the high road when it came to his health, and co-parenting their children. The insider added:

“When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake.”

Ugh.

And like we said, once Brandon got sick — and when it really became clear he wasn’t doing well — the 43-year-old singer’s focus shifted to giving River and Remington the best possible relationship they could have with their dad before he passed. The insider shared:

“The divorce was incredibly difficult for her — messy, painful and something she felt terrible about. But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”

Jeez. We can’t even imagine what this must be like — for Kelly, for all of Brandon’s family and loved ones, and especially for those two young children who have now had their father taken from them far, far too soon.

Sending all the love and light in the world, even though we know that’s nowhere near enough.

R.I.P.

[Image via The Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube/Apega/WENN]