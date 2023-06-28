Kelly Clarkson ‘Wouldn’t Have Made It’ Through Bitter Brandon Blackstock Divorce Without Antidepressants

Kelly Clarkson went through it!

The singer has been very vocal about her emotional split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, especially as she promotes her new album, Chemistry, which is about the pair’s turbulent relationship. Now, she’s filling fans in on what she credits for getting her through the heartbreaking chapter of her life. In a new interview on the Las Culturistas podcast on Wednesday, the American Idol alum got super candid about how she had to rely on antidepressants to get through the bitter divorce. She told hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang:

“I looked at my therapist, and I just couldn’t stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn’t stop crying. I cannot do this.'”

Aw! Poor thing!

Related: Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged!



In order to get through the challenging time, she had to dig deep and stop focusing on her personal issues. It also helped when she was prescribed some medicine to manage her emotions, the 41-year-old explained:

“And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and, like, all my childhood issues of whatever. I was on Lexapro for, like, I think, two months.”

Considering it took two YEARS for Kelly and Brandon to settle their divorce after first splitting in 2020, two months on antidepressants is nothing! Especially knowing how NASTY the legal battle got!

The antidepressants didn’t just help The Kelly Clarkson Show host hold back her tears, though. They also helped her stay in the spotlight and be the entertainer the world has come to love while she grieved the end of her nearly 7-year marriage. She continued:

“My thing was, I just can’t smile anymore for America right now. I’m not happy, and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn’t have made it [without it].”

No shame in getting a little help when you need it!

Related: Raquel Leviss ‘In Talks’ To Return To Vanderpump Rules BUT…

Last week, Kelly also opened up about her rollercoaster of emotions through the split, telling Apple Music‘s Zane Lowe that she “did not handle [the divorce] well.” The Since U Been Gone artist expressed:

“I don’t know how people get through anything like that because I’m not going to say I did it gracefully. Behind closed doors by myself, it was not.”

Thankfully, she had music as an outlet — and it seems like pouring her heart out in a song was a really powerful way for her to process the downfall of her family, including their shared kids River and Remington. Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, she said her new album is rooted in “anger” and “hurt.” She explained:

“It sucks and I’m angry not just for me, but for him and our kids, and it’s just hard. But, you know what, you get to a point, and everybody, if you’ve been married or not, there’s just situations in life, you get to a point with certain relationships to where there’s no try left. It’s like, I’m out of try. Like, I’m exhausted from trying, this should not be this difficult.”

It’s never easy to leave a marriage, even when you know you’re doing the right thing for yourself and your children. Seeing a dream you once had for yourself blow up in flames right before your eyes is always going to suck, but good on Kelly for listening to her gut and getting through this vulnerable time as best she could. Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Kelly Clarkson Show/YouTube]