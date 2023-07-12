Kelly Clarkson's Kids Question 'The Definition Of Love' Amid Nasty Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Kelly Clarkson‘s kids started to wonder what love really was after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

On the Podcrushed podcast last week, the 41-year-old songstress opened up to hosts Penn Badgley, Nava Kavelin, and Sophie Ansari about how she and her ex-hubby’s children view love after their split. And it’s a tough question.

She replied:

“When you do go through a divorce, especially with young kids, the definition of love comes up quite a bit.”

According to the Since U Been Gone musician, 7-year-old Remington Alexander and 9-year-old River Rose still can’t quite wrap their minds around their parents’ breakup, sometimes asking her:

“So you don’t love daddy anymore?”

To which The Kelly Clarkson Show host has to clarify what she really feels for her ex:

“[I tell them] I love that Daddy gave me you two. We just don’t like each other like we did. It’s just different now.”

Sadly, though, Kelly says she can see her kids’ anxiety over her words sometimes:

“[The hardest part is when] you can see it on their face. They question, ‘Can your love change for me?’”

Aww…

Her estranged dad Stephen Michael Clarkson even comes up in this conversation sometimes, making things all the more hard for the Breakaway singer:

“It’s hard. and then it’s hard when they go, ‘Why don’t I have a grandpa from you? You told me love is different with a parent and a child than with a husband and a wife. But it’s not because your dad left you.'”

So sad. It’s never easy for a child to understand adult things, we really hope Kelly can find some peace in all of this. It’s been really difficult for her throughout this split.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? See the full talk for yourself (below):

