Kelly Osbourne Explains How She Ended Up Relapsing, & Demi Lovato Needs To Listen!

Last week Kelly Osbourne bravely shared she had relapsed after years of sobriety.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed her slip up and was “not proud of it” but already “back on track”:

“I just want to let you know that I am sober today. And I’m going to be sober tomorrow. But I’ve learned it truly is just one day at a time. And I just want to tell you guys the truth because I never, ever want to lie to you.”

What she didn’t say was how this had happened. Was it out of nowhere? An impulse overcoming her? Nope. It was a calculated decision — or should we say, a miscalculated one. She thought she could have it all.

In a new interview with Extra, she began:

“I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown, I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f**k it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life.”

She explained:

“I am an addict and had thought that I had a enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal. I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me and it took me a matter of days and I was like done, not doing this.”

There it is. She knew she was an addict — but thought she could act like she wasn’t, like she was somehow cured and would be able to drink in moderation. And that’s just not how addiction works. She continued:

“This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It’s never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can go though you can help other people. That’s why I came clean, I could have sat here and nobody would know.”

What triggered the drinking at all though? Why risk it? Well, it was the dangerous cocktail of confidence created by great things in her life — and stress caused by the world being a huge mess:

“I got all of my career goals happening… and then I got happy cause I got this incredible boyfriend and everything in my life is so great and I’m like I’m not an addict anymore… On top of that pandemic fever… It all just got too much.”

Why do we mention Demi Lovato??

Well, if you’ve been following the Cool For The Summer singer over the past few weeks, you know she’s been experimenting with a half-measure called “California sober.” That is to say, she’s sober — except she’s also smoking weed and drinking alcohol again. She thinks by allowing herself certain dalliances she can avoid diving back into the harder stuff. As she told the New York Times:

“I haven’t been by-the-book sober since the summer of 2019. I realized if I don’t allow myself some wiggle room, I go to the hard s**t. And that will be the death of me.”

Many friends and fans of the pop star, including Elton John, have tried to warn against this plan, and are convinced it doesn’t work. And here we have an example of someone else who just tried it — and can say with absolute certainty what’s wrong with being overconfident.

It’s a good message for anyone out there who may be thinking of trying the controversial method of keeping clean. Do YOU think an addict can stay “California sober”? Or is Demi fooling herself??

