Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos FINALLY Have An Empty Nest... And They Are Shook!

A whole house all to themselves?? It’s too good to be true. Seriously — these celeb parents don’t seem to want it!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos don’t know what to do with themselves now that their youngest child, Joaquin (inset), has headed off to college at the University of Michigan leaving them as empty nesters! On Sunday, the talk show host posted a selfie cozied up next to her husband, both looking very skeptical about their very quiet household. The momma of three joked:

“So far we are crushing this empty nest thing ”

LOLz!! The emoji tells a different story!

Related: Mark Consuelos Drools Over Kelly Ripa’s Booty In Sexy Pic!

The couple’s oldest son, Michael, commented:

“I had almost no doubt.”

He also previously dished on a July episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan that the All My Children alum had “adopted a dog, so she’s already been preparing.” Despite her skepticism now, this is a moment Kelly’s been dreaming about since 2019 when she told ET she couldn’t wait to start “running through the house naked” 24/7 once her kids were gone!

Doesn’t look like they’ve made it to that stage of empty nesting… yet! Take a look at the funny snap (below)!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! After a hectic quarantine with all their kiddos in one home, no wonder they’re feeling a little unsure of themselves with this massive change!

[Image via Kelly Ripa/Instagram]