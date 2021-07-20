Mark Consuelos Drools Over Kelly Ripa’s Booty In Sexy Pic!

So cheeky!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos know how to have a little fun and don’t mind sharing the good times with their millions of followers online — even if that means revealing a BIG secret within their relationship! On Monday, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host stunned the internet once again by sharing a revealing photo to Instagram, teasing

“When the end is in sight……”

Well, her end was definitely in the Riverdale star’s sight!! And he clearly couldn’t get enough since the 50-year-old’s jaw was literally on the floor! (Ours were, too, if we’re being honest.) Check out the steamy snapshot (below)!

Celebs couldn’t contain their excitement either, with Lisa Rinna adding in the comments section:

“This is just epic. Period. I don’t even have anything clever to say. It’s just hot!”

Not wrong there! Joel McHale teased the sexy snap, referencing his wife Sarah Williams:

“Sarah and I did a very similar photo shoot last week.”

And Andy Cohen nailed the reaction by insisting:

“This is the best pic you’ve ever posted.”

LOLz!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kelly Ripa/Instagram]