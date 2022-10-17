Kelly Rizzo Honors Late Hubby Bob Saget With A Tattoo Just For Him...

Kelly Rizzo is honoring Bob Saget in the most thoughtful way.

The 43-year-old widow took to Instagram Sunday to reveal the latest addition to her ink collection: a martini glass to commemorate her late husband. She explained:

“My tattoo for Bob. He loved his martinis so much. Amazing single needle work by @inkbyrico”

See the delicate work (below):

So sweet! A permanent show of affection for her late love…

It’s been a difficult year for Kelly following his shocking death in January, which coroners believe to be the result of simply hitting his head on the hotel bed’s headboard. She shared an old video of the two doing a push up challenge last week, writing:

“9 months without him. It feels like forever and also one day all at the same time. I love looking back on these videos to see how much joy and silliness and fun and love we shared.”

She added:

“As our anniversary nears later this month, I’ll share more thoughts, but for now I’ll leave you with this silly video. We had a blast making these. Miss you and love you so much, honey.”

See the full thing (below):

Ugh, our HEARTS! We miss you, Bob! What are YOUR thoughts on Kelly’s new tattoo, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Kelly Rizzo/Instagram]