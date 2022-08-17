Jodie Sweetin Reveals How The Late Bob Saget Attended Her Wedding -- Thanks To John Stamos!

Jodie Sweetin may have physically missed her TV dad Bob Saget on her wedding day, but she sure felt his presence.

The woman we once knew as little Stephanie from Full House sat down with E!’s Daily Pop for an interview published Tuesday, where she provided some insight into her celebration of love — and revealed John Stamos is the one to thank for bringing a little piece of Danny Tanner along!

The former child star explained:

“John was getting ready to leave the house, I guess, and [his wife] Caitlin [McHugh] looked at him and was like, ‘You can’t wear that shirt. That shirt’s not working. It doesn’t look good.’”

Jodie continued, explaining how this got the late, great Bob — and by great we mean quite a bit taller than John — involved:

“He’s like, ‘Ugh, fine.’ So he goes up to his closet, grabs a black button-up shirt, gets in the car. He’s like ‘Why is this shirt so big? Why is this shirt so big?’ He realized it was one of the shirts [Bob’s wife] Kelly [Rizzo] had given him out of Bob’s closet, and it was this black button-up that Bob would always wear.”

The 40-year-old added:

“It was Bob’s shirt, so Bob was there in this weird little way. I hugged John and then l like, kissed the shirt. I was like, ‘Bob’s here too.’”

We previously reported that Jodie said “I do” for the fourth time in July during an intimate Malibu ceremony with now husband Mescal Wasilewski, where many from the Full House crew were in attendance. However, a Danny-sized hole was left following the Tanner family patriarch’s tragic January death. His onscreen daughter previously revealed on Good Morning America back in February:

“One of the things I learned from Bob and, you know, even now in having to walk through his death and everything is how to laugh through some of the most painful moments of your life. He never lost the ability to laugh at himself, to laugh at his situation, to make fun of something that would otherwise feel like it was going to break you. That was Bob.”

Ugh, so sad! But so cool that he seemed like such a genuine father figure for Jodie! We’re glad his presence could be felt! Saget’s wife Kelly came to comfort the newlywed in an Instagram comment, writing:

“What a honor it was to be there and celebrate your love. I know Bob was right by my side. Love you so much.”

See the full post (below):

