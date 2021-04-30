OMG! Kelly Rowland Says Beyoncé And Michelle Williams Were On Zoom While She Gave Birth!!

Wow! We always knew Destiny’s Child was still close despite parting ways way back when, but dayum! This new info really proves the sisterhood is strong!

Kelly Rowland revealed on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) Thursday that her former girl group members Beyoncé and Michelle Williams were in Zoom attendance to witness the birth of her second child, Noah Jon! Discussing the special January day, the singer reflected:

“We had our family join on Zoom. They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

As to be expected, the 40-year-old’s husband Tim Weatherspoon had his momma watching too, but that wasn’t it! Queen B’s matriarch Tina Knowles also tuned in. What a family affair! But while it was momentous to see Noah be born “on the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century,” as the actress shared to socials nine days after his birth, the performers weren’t content with a virtual greeting. We mean, who would be — babies are meant to be snuggled up close and personal!

So, in order to give Noah a proper hello, the “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunties rushed over as soon as possible to meet him in person! Kelly added:

“They met him immediately.”

She also dished about the happy introduction to Entertainment Tonight in early February (proving just how quickly the friends made the visit), elaborating:

“The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just … being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”

The Merry Liddle Christmas lead even got more sentimental, sharing how grateful she is for the true, everlasting friendships found in the Grammy winners. Discussing their tight-knit bond, the momma of 6-year-old Titan Jewell continued:

“[It’s] really a gift, because we’ve known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships.”

Getting emotional, the Coffee songstress shared:

“And I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you’re going to make me cry.”

While now we’re crying too — that is just SO sweet!! We’ve seen so many music groups (not to mention celebrity friendships) come and go over the years, so to know these powerhouse women have an authentic bond that’s lasted through thick and thin makes this story so much more precious.

Reactions, readers? Would you tune in to watch your bestie give birth over Zoom!? Kinda a crazy pandemic situation to be in, LOLz! Let us know in the comments (below)!

