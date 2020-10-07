Kelly Rowland Is Pregnant With Baby Number 2!

Kelly Rowland is pregnant again!

On Wednesday, the former Destiny’s Child band member-turned-solo artist announced she is expecting her second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the pair! Kelly made her big reveal on the November cover of Women’s Health magazine where her growing baby bump can be seen proudly on display.

See the stunning shot (below)!

Related: Duck Dynasty‘s Sadie Robertson Is Expecting Her First Child With Christian Huff!

OMG! Gorgeous!

The 39-year-old told the glossy that she and her husband took the “let’s see what happens” approach to expanding their family during quarantine, but admitted they actually got pregnant right away! Although the pandemic and national movement for racial justice made her hesitant to share the happy news, she is still hopeful for this new chapter of life:

“But you still want to remind people that life is important. And being able to have a child… I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”

As you may likely be aware, Rowland and Weatherspoon already share 5-year-old son Titan together and we can just imagine how excited he must be to become a big brother! The new baby is reportedly due later this year.

See more cool shots from Kelly’s feature (below) and read more from the songstress HERE.

Congratulations, again gurl!

[Image via WENN/Instar]