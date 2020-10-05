Duck Dynasty‘s Sadie Robertson Is Expecting Her First Child With Christian Huff!

There’s a new member of the Robertson family on the way!

Sadie Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame shared on Sunday via Instagram that she and husband Christian Huff are expecting their first child together, and they’re “screaming with excitement” about the news!

The A&E star shared a snap of herself and her husband holding up a series of sonogram images from the couch, writing along with it:

“SCREAMING WITH EXCITEMENT TO SHARE THIS NEWS! How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you. We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

Read more from the momma to be and take a look at their sweet snap (below):

A variation of the pic was also posted by Huff, who captioned it simply: “mom & dad.” Celebs including Bindi Irwin (who is also expecting her first child), Candace Cameron Bure, Alexa PenaVega, and Witney Carson (also expecting) have sent best wishes to the couple in the comments.

Most recently, the 23-year-old explained in a new episode of Unfiltered for ET how she developed an eating disorder following her time competing on Dancing With The Stars when she was 17:

“During Dancing With the Stars, you work out so much and you’re dancing 24/7, so no wonder you have the body of your lifetime! I had this body that I never thought I’d have. I had a six-pack for two weeks, but then Thanksgiving hit and it went away. People started to comment.”

Definitely not okay, especially because she was just a teenager!! She added:

“They were such innocent comments at first, like, everything was great. But whenever my body started looking a little different, that’s when the struggle came in. There were people in my life, who were just really negative influences, that would say things that were not uplifting about the way that I looked and how I needed to maintain the body that I had. It was so wrong. I was insecure at the time, so I believed them and thought, ‘Oh, I need to push it.'”

Since then she’s found confidence in the body she has, and the love of her life. Many congratulations again to Sadie and Christian on their exciting new journey!

[Image via Sadie Robertson/Instagram.]