Jacob Elordi & Olivia Jade Are ‘Seeing Each Other Again’ -- But What About Glen Powell?!

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade are… Back on??!

Last month, news broke that after four years of dating, the Euphoria star and Aunt Becky’s daughter split up. In the time since, the pair have seemingly kept things friendly… Very friendly! Just this week, Olivia was spotted accompanying Jacob to the Toronto International Film Festival of his new film Frankenstein, leading MANY to believe they’re either back together or on the right track to get there. And it sounds like those who believed that weren’t far off!

On Saturday, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that after just one month apart, they’re giving things another go:

“Olivia and Jacob are seeing each other again and giving it another shot. They have been on and off for many months and recently reconnected in NYC. They aren’t putting a label on it but are trying to see if the relationship will work again.”

OMG! That’s great for them, but we can’t help but think of another A-lister she recently connected with in NYC: Glen Powell!

Related: Travis Kelce Reveals He Shed ‘A Few Tears’ While Proposing To Taylor Swift!

Last weekend, she and the Anyone But You star, who is 11 years her senior, were spotted grabbing food with her mother Lori Loughlin and friends in the Big Apple. And while it could have meant anything, a source told gossip blog DeuxMoi they’d “been seeing each other for a while now.”

Huh… Maybe between her and Jacob’s “on and off” relationship? So does this mean she’s closing the door on Glen? It sounds like that might be the case, because according to the Us Weekly insider, she hasn’t “fully closed the door” on things with Jacob yet:

“There is deep rooted love between them. Jacob has a busy schedule right now and Olivia is now splitting her time between LA and New York, but they’re making more of an effort this time to prioritize each other. Both are approaching things with more maturity, taking it slow, and seeing where it goes.”

Hopefully Glen isn’t too heartbroken! Maybe the door was never full open to begin with?

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via MEGA/WENN]