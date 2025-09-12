Nina Dobrev Posted SUPER Cozy Pics With Shaun White Just Days Before Breakup News! What Happened?!

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White looked pretty cozy just days before the news of their split broke!

As you most likely heard by now, the pair called off their engagement. It came as a shock to many as they were photographed holding hands while out in Los Angeles on August 31. Nina also just posted pictures with Shaun on her Instagram even more recently! As in Saturday!

In a carousel, the Vampire Diaries alum shared highlights from her summer, which included a photo of her lounging in bed with a face mask on as the professional snowboarder looks over at her. See (below):

LOLz! That’s about as domestic and couple-y as it gets!

And there’s more! Other images showed the former couple on vacation, relaxing on a lounge chair and a yacht. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Take a look at the full post (below):

Whoa! A quick look at the timeline here…

Shaun and Nina were last spotted publicly together on August 31. This carousel (above) was posted on September 5. Two days later, she appeared on the red carpet for the Eternity premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival without her engagement ring. Then we get the jaw-dropping People report that they are dunzo after five years together on September 11. What the heck happened in less than a week that Nina and Shaun broke up? Or in two days??

If you ask fans, they’re thinking the athlete cheated! Yeah, really! There were rumors about Shaun a few years ago, and Nina re-ignited them with an eyebrow-raising TikTok post the day before she went to TIFF. Two people don’t just drift apart in days — especially when she posted loved-up pics of them over the weekend.

Could be some merit to the speculation going around? Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

