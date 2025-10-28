He’s Here! Kelsey Grammer Welcomes ANOTHER Child With Kayte Walsh AT 70 Years Old!

Kelsey Grammer is officially a father of 8!

At 70 years old, the Frasier actor has welcomed another child with wife Kayte Walsh — their fourth together and his eighth overall! He revealed the news on Monday’s episode of the Pod Meets World podcast, telling hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong, “[we] just had our fourth one, so it just became eight kids.”

The X-Men: The Last Stand star revealed the child is a baby boy they named Christopher:

“It was like three days ago. Christopher that’s just joined the family.”

Wow! News first broke in June that the couple, who got hitched back in 2011, were expecting their fourth child together. Kelsey and Kayte, 46, already share daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. The Cheers star also shares daughter Spencer, 41, with first wife Doreen Alderman, daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner, and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer. That’s quite the age range! Ha!

Congratulations to Kelsey and Kayte on their newest addition! You can listen to the full podcast episode (below):

