Kendall Jenner Used To Encourage Kourtney Kardashian 'Every Day' For YEARS To Date Travis Barker!

Seems like no one is a bigger Kravis ’shipper than Kendall Jenner!

If you can’t get enough of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship, then you’re in luck, because the family’s upcoming Hulu show promises to share lots of their love affair. In the meantime, Kourt and her sisters have been dishing about what to expect — and chatting about their love lives — to promote the show.

Related: First Kardashians Episode Tackles THAT Alleged New Sex Tape Featuring Kim

In a recent interview with People, the Poosh founder revealed her model sis was very vocal about her prospects with Travis. She said:

“Kendall, for years, would always say… ‘he’s so fire, he’s so fire!’ Anytime we’d see him or he’d be with us.”

Kendall jokingly explained:

“I have a secret psychic ability that nobody knows about it and I knew it from very long ago. I always had a feeling and I would encourage her. Every day I’d be like, ‘Just do it, just try! Just try.’ ’Cause they were really good friends for so long. Just try, take it to the next level, what’s it going to hurt?”

Well, the friendship could be hurt — which was one of Kourtney’s fears, she told the outlet. But she had her own suspicions about their compatibility, as she admitted on ABC News:

“I felt like deep down, if we looked into each other’s eyes and made it, you know, physical, that it would just be over.”

Not to be left out, Khloé Kardashian told People she had observed the chemistry sparking between the pair as well:

“I definitely know Kim and I have spoken about [their intense connection]. I feel like Kendall and I have. It was perfect timing. It was timing. We were all like, ‘Come on, they’ve just got to hook up.’ And they did and they haven’t [stopped].”

Perhaps Kravis was always destined for their happily ever after, but they’ve had some struggles as well. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she reflected on her fertility journey as the couple attempts to have a child together. She said:

“It’s a beautiful thing that we’d love to have happen, but the journey is a bit hard for any woman who went on it.”

As someone who also went down the IVF path, Khloé added (to Kourt’s agreement) that the process can be “emotional.”

Related: Inside Kim & Kourtney’s ‘Late Nite’ Double Date With Pete Davidson & Travis!

The duo has plenty to distract themselves with — including a big, official wedding to complement their impromptu, unlicensed Vegas one. However, when asked what the ceremony might look like, the momma of three revealed:

“We don’t know yet. We’re just living our best lives.”

Ain’t nothing wrong with that! Wishing them all the continued happiness in the world!

[Image via Travis Barker/Instagram & Vogue/YouTube]