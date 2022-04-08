Inside Kim & Kourtney Kardashian's 'Late Nite' Double Date With Pete Davidson & Travis Barker!

The KarJenner fam returned to the small screen in a big way with Thursday night’s red carpet premiere event celebrating their transition to Hulu with The Kardashians.

And while the show itself won’t officially see the light of day on the streaming service until next Thursday, Kim Kardashian and her closest compadres decided that now is the perfect time to celebrate! And celebrate, they did!

The 41-year-old reality TV superstar and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Pete Davidson, opted for a double date in the hours after walking the red carpet. And yes, you already know which cute couple they picked to hang with: the other Kardashian “it couple,” Kim’s older sis Kourtney Kardashian and her new husband (er, uh, still just her fiancé?!), Travis Barker!

According to the KKW Beauty mogul herself, in the form of two VERY mouth-watering Instagram Stories video clips, the foursome opted for a “late nite snack” in the City of Angels. The whole thing went down at Jon & Vinny’s, which is a popular Italian restaurant in the city. It’s also a place where Kim and Pete have been spotted before, so they clearly dig the tasty treats available there!

And oh, boy, were the treats ever tasty. In the pair of videos, Kim scans her phone camera along a table packed with food, showing off pizza, cheesy bread, salads, drinks, pasta, and more, all the way down to the very end of the line and a serving of ice cream next to a plate full of confetti cookies. Truly, a feast for the senses! It was also a feast for the Poosh founder, the Blink-182 drummer, and close friends Jonathan Cheban, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, and Tracy and Roy Romulus, who were all tagged in Kim’s clips.

Tasty AF!

Paparazzi pics later in the night showed Pim and Kravis getting into vehicles and heading out following their foray into the public eye. (See those snaps HERE.) Truly, Thursday night was the KarJenner twist on “dinner and a show,” right?!

We love these two couples hanging out! It gives Pete another guy to bro out with, and the more Kim integrates the SNL star into her life with family and friends, the deeper the connection will likely become. Remember, the SKIMS founder spoke about her relationship in an ABC News interview released on Wednesday, telling journalist Robin Roberts:

“I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”

Living her best life!

Of course, the fun meal out on the town followed an eventful night for the entire KarJenner universe. From awkward run-ins with exes to post-premiere drama from critics and trolls on social media, Thursday night’s red carpet event and screening spectacular had a little bit of everything! Something tells us The Kardashians will have a little bit of everything, too, when the show lands on Hulu next Thursday.

They’re back, y’all! It was quite a hiatus from the TV world, but the KarJenner fam is BACK!

Reactions??

