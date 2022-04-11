First Episode Of The Kardashians Tackles THAT Alleged New Sex Tape Featuring Kim: 'This Is Not Going To F**k With Me'

We’re getting our first look at the brand-new content contained in Hulu‘s forthcoming series The Kardashians, and right from the very start of their new streaming venture, the family is back like they never left!

The streaming giant doesn’t release the KarJenner fam’s much-anticipated show for another few days (Thursday, to be exact), but they just shared the first two eps with entertainment media outlets for review purposes. And the drama kicks off immediately!

Related: Pete Davidson Shows Support For Kim Kardashian At Family’s Hulu Red Carpet Premiere!

In the first episode of the famous fam’s new reality TV vehicle, Kim Kardashian can be seen venting to now-ex-husband Kanye West about ANOTHER new (old) sex tape threat!

It goes down at a family barbecue, where the ex-couple’s son Saint West is busy playing Roblox on an iPad. At one point, Saint shows his momma a picture of her infamous crying face that popped up on the screen, as Kim explains to Ye:

“There’s a picture of my cry face and it said something in appropriate like, ‘Kim’s new sex tape.’ This is supposed to be unreleased footage of my old sex tape.”

And we’re off!

Kim (rightfully) freaks out, horrified that her infamous past sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J — which was released in 2007 — could be re-circulate with supposed new, unreleased footage. The KKW Beauty founder explained in the scene:

“The last thing I want as a mom is for my past to be brought up 20 years later, especially when it’s this big party and my whole family is here. This is some real embarrassing s**t and I need to deal with it. I just cannot believe this is happening right now.”

Seriously!

And the drama winds through the entire episode, with Kim later getting a call from her lawyer, Marty Singer, about the situation while she’s busy preparing for her Saturday Night Live hosting gig. During the call, Kim says she’s “99.9 percent sure” that no other tape exists, but still, she’s not certain. Comforting the reality TV superstar, Singer reveals the legal situation here:

“Her legal rights are that she could sue anyone who releases the tape, even if it exists. They don’t have legal right to release it without her consent.”

Understandably worried about the ramifications of even just the conversation about supposed new sex tape footage, Kim then explains her concerns in a confessional:

“I really don’t know what they have. For 20 years this has been held over my head, this mistake. Is it a mistake? It was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip and film a video. It’s embarrassing for that to be out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I will not be made to feel this way.”

Amen! Well said! Back on the phone call, Kim flexes her muscle. She slams the seeming extortion attempt, and requests as many legal tools as she can get:

“I don’t remember anything [about more footage]. It’s completely illegal. Make [the lawyer] scare the s**t out of this guy. I’ll sure for nominal damages. The message is more important than the money. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m protecting myself for my reputation and my children’s sake.”

After the call with her legal team, the SKIMS mogul turns her attention to the 44-year-old rapper. Speaking to Ye himself in a second phone call moments after the first, Kim lets her emotions get to her and she recounts the terrible situation that is developing:

“It’s not okay now, it’s not. It’s on Roblox. Saint was on Roblox yesterday and a f**king thing popped up and he started laughing and is like, ‘Mommy, look!’ It’s a picture of my cry face that someone made on Roblox and it said ‘Kim’s new sex tape’ when you clicked on it. Thank God he can’t f**king read yet. Over my dead body is this s**t going to happen to me again. I just want it gone. This is not going to f**k with me. It’s not. I just want it gone. it’s just annoying, you know, I almost died when Saint thought it was funny.”

Ugh!!!

To his credit, Ye is able to eventually calm Kim down. Speaking in a confessional about the Jesus Walks performer’s take on her tense tape troubles, Kim says:

“The one thing that got me more calm about it is, when I was crying, Kanye was like, ‘You have the power. Stop worrying about public perception. You know who you are.'”

Good advice! And by the end of the episode, Kim isn’t taking any more s**t. In another phone call with her legal team, the Selfish author authoritatively adjusts to the threat with one of her own:

“Get something drafted so it can be taken down immediately. I have four f**king kids. I can’t go through this again. This was 20 years ago. I’m not going through this again. I know the right attorneys this time, I know exactly what to do this time. I’m not going to let this happen to me again. I have all the time, all the money and all of the resources to burn them all to the f**king ground!”

Ready to fight!

Kanye did claim he got a laptop from Ray J, so this gives us a good look at the other side of things before the tape was confirmed to be lies!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? How do U feel about Kim’s take on this unwanted incursion from her past?? Will U be watching The Kardashians when it drops on Hulu on Thursday?! Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]