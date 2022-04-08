Scott Disick Didn't Want To Fly Solo! So He Brought His Brand New GF To The Kardashians Premiere!

Scott Disick seriously sent a message with his appearance at the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians! And hey, we’ve gotta hand it to him on this one — it took some guts to walk in like this!

The 38-year-old reality TV star strutted the carpet at Goya Studios in El Lay on Thursday night at the showy premiere event for the famous fam’s forthcoming Hulu streaming series. And he turned heads while there, because he did NOT show up alone! In fact, LD brought his new girlfriend, 27-year-old Rebecca Donaldson, to the event!

Related: Scott Gets MERCILESSLY Mocked By Kourtney’s Fans Following ‘Boyz Trip’ To Vegas!

Of course, fans have focused on the Flip It Like Disick alum quite a bit recently following his former flame Kourtney Kardashian‘s red-hot relationship with new man Travis Barker. Scott has felt some kind of way about that romance, and it’s clearly caused some tension among the KarJenner inner circle. Heck, things got so bad that for a while there, it looked like Lord Disick was on his way to being pushed out of the fam’s reality TV empire!

So imagine our surprise to see Scott and his new model girlfriend walk the red carpet on Thursday night! The event marked the new couple’s debut — in fact, it was their first high-profile event together, PERIODT! They’ve been spotted out, but not at anything nearly so official. But there they were on Thursday evening, walking hand-in-hand while Donaldson wore a stunning one-shoulder gray dress and Scott opted for a simple black suit and white dress shirt to complement his meticulously-manicured beard. (You can see some red carpet snaps of the new couple HERE.)

According to ET, an eyewitness later saw Scott introducing Rebecca to KarJenner family friends Khadijah Haqq McCray and her sister, Malika Haqq. Donaldson apparently even got to meet Pete Davidson on the carpet, as well, per the outlet. So it must have been quite the evening for Scott’s gorgeous gal!

The carpet was especially awkward, though, because Kourt was there with Travis, too! (Duh!) ET‘s eyewitness claimed they never saw Scott and Kourt interact, but at one point, their son Reign Disick did serve as a go-between! According to the observer, while the Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer were walking toward the screening room, Kourt prodded Reign to “go say hi to your dad.”

So, the adorable 7-year-old bounded across to the Talentless founder, and Scott apparently “kneeled down to talk to him,” according to the outlet. While Rebecca smiled and “kept her distance,” allowing the proud poppa to have a moment with his son, the outlet notes that Scott “seemed really happy” to see the little guy at the event. Awww! That’s nice!

Related: Pete Davidson And Scott Disick’s Bromance Is Really Delivering!

Travis and Kourtney wrapped the night up by closing down the place, apparently hanging out “longer than others” while being “very social with different groups of people” throughout. The eyewitness claims they did not mingle with Scott and Rebecca at any point in the night, though. That pretty much tracks with our prior reporting on some of the tense interactions between Kourt, Travis, and Scott. And we can only imagine the potential awkwardness had his new GF been thrown into the mix!

What do U think of this uneasy red carpet détente, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Scott, Kourt, and Travis down in the comments (below)!

[Image via E! News/YouTube/Scott Disick/Rebecca Donaldson/Instagram]