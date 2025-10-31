Why Kendall Jenner Was Always 'Jealous' Of Kylie Growing Up!

The green-eyed monster took over Kendall Jenner at times when it came to her younger sister!

On this week’s episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel admitted she was “jealous” of Kylie Jenner growing up! Wow! Why? According to Kendall, their parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, were less strict with the makeup mogul!

While saying goodbye to the family’s Hidden Hills home, Kylie looked back on a fond memory she had in the house — she used to smoke weed with her friends in the backyard as a teen. Kenny apparently was so angry at her little sister because of it, explaining:

“Kylie had smoked weed before me. I was so mad at her. I was like, ‘You’re a degenerate!'”

However, the 29-year-old television personality explained there’s more behind her anger than just Kylie smoking weed before her:

“I was jealous. I was jealous that I didn’t have as much of a free spirit as her at the time.”

Kendall eventually got over it, though. As she said:

“I eventually smoked with them and then had the best time ever. Everything was great.”

LOLz! Kendall noted they were only 16 and 14 years old when they would sneak out to the backyard cabana to smoke – and it sounds like they never got caught! Kylie went on to share in her own confessional that she got away with a lot as the youngest child:

“Kris Jenner definitely got more relaxed the more children she had by the time I came around. I was definitely afraid of her and respected her, but I could get away with a lot.”

Because of that, Kendall was “very hard” on her. Kylie added:

“She was such a hater.”

Hey, the jealousy got the best of her! Ha!

