'She's My Dad' BUT... Kendall Jenner Admits She Gets ‘Frustrated’ With Caitlyn Over ‘Completely Different Views’!

Kendall Jenner is getting honest about her relationship with dad Caitlyn Jenner.

The Olympic gold medalist made her unexpected debut on The Kardashians on Thursday for an emotional “goodbye” to the Hidden Hills mansion she and Kris Jenner purchased together in 2010. The KarJenner tribe gathered for one final dinner in the home before selling it, and Kris was nice enough to extend the invite to her ex — which was a total surprise to everyone there!

But while it must have felt surreal to have the whole family back together under the roof she and Kylie Jenner grew up under, Kendall couldn’t help but spill about her complicated connection with the retired athlete.

During a rare confessional talking about Caitlyn, the supermodel told fans:

“I have to compartmentalize my relationship with my dad in a way because I love her.”

The 29-year-old continued:

“She’s my dad. We have a good relationship. But sometimes I get frustrated with her with certain things because we just have completely different views on things.”

Kenny didn’t cite anything in particular, but it’s been well documented how far right Caitlyn is politically. In 2021, she ran for Governor as a Republican in the state of California, though she didn’t come close to a win against Democrat Gavin Newsom in a recall election.

Kendall, who has always been adamant about including Caitlyn in family events, continued:

“Other than that, I always want to include her. I know she doesn’t have a lot outside of her family and I think that she gets lonely. You don’t ever want someone to be sad, especially your dad and someone you love and care about.”

We’re sure a LOT of young Americans are in the same boat with older, conservative family members. Even ones voting against their own interests, as Caitlyn is with the most anti-trans party platform in years.

What are your thoughts on Kendall and Caitlyn’s relationship, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Kendall Jenner/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]