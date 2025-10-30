Caitlyn Jenner Makes Unexpected Debut On The Kardashians To ‘Say Goodbye’

Caitlyn Jenner is in the house.

During Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the Olympic gold medalist shocked the KarJenner crew by appearing at a family dinner! OMG!

To set the stage, Kris Jenner is selling the family’s iconic Hidden Hills mansion, which was featured prominently throughout Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Truly the end of an era! So to properly bid the luxurious family home farewell, she gathered her brood, including Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, to have one final family dinner. But the family wouldn’t have been complete without Cait!

While gathered around the dinner table, Kris announced to her children:

“Your Dad and I bought this house many years ago, and I think one person isn’t here that should be here to say goodbye with us to this house.”

She said it just “wouldn’t be the same” without Caitlyn present — and that’s when the 76-year-old walked in!

You could tell by the look on EVERYONE’S faces to no one was in on the surprise plan, which is clearly exactly what Kris and Cait wanted. The momager said:

“I was just saying, we bought this house for Kendall and Kylie and all the kids to grow up in, and we were so excited to make so many special memories.”

Caitlyn responded:

“That is so true.”

OMG OMG! This marks Caitlyn’s FIRST appearance on The Kardashians after her fallout with many members of the family in KUWTK.

Later in the episode, Kris revealed how she put together the spur-of-the-moment plan:

“About an hour ago, I called Caitlyn and I said, ‘What are you doing?’ And of course, she said, ‘I’m eating dinner and watching Fox News.’ I said, ‘Of course you are.’ And, I said, ‘Would you like to come say goodbye to El Dorado Meadow with us and be with your kids?’ And she said, ‘I’m on my way.’”

Awww! We know they have their differences, but that’s really big of Kris! She added in a confessional:

“It’s only right for Caitlyn to be here tonight too, because she actually was part of all those amazing memories. It wasn’t just my house — it was our house.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Did you enjoy seeing Caitlyn back on the show? Would you like to see more of her? Let us know in the comments down below!

