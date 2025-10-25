Kim Kardashian Says Caitlyn Jenner's Transition Kept Keeping Up With The Kardashians On The Air!

Fans have Caitlyn Jenner to thank for getting Keeping Up With the Kardashians to stay on the air!

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, Kim Kardashian opened up about her days filming the popular reality show. Perezcious readers know the show started in 2007, launching the entire family into stardom. They filmed 20 seasons of KUWTK before concluding it in 2021 and moving over to Hulu to start The Kardashians. Kim told host Graham Norton she never expected the show to become so successful, saying:

“We shot the pilot and had no idea what it would turn into, but 20 years on it is still going.”

Of course, constantly creating entertaining content for so long is not easy. And we all know what can happen when a show is not delivering — it can get canceled. Fortunately, the Kardashian-Jenners didn’t suffer that fate. The SKIMS founder credits one moment in her family’s history for the continuation of the series, though: Caitlyn’s transition. Back in 2015, the 75-year-old Olympian came out as transgender. And it wasn’t for her, who knows if Keeping Up would’ve lasted for six more years! Kim said:

“The shows write themselves. Once, when we wondered what might happen next my stepdad turned into a woman and there were two more seasons right there!”

Wow!

Caitlyn is set to appear on the new season of The Kardashians. This is her first time appearing on the Hulu series since KUWTK concluded! We’ll see what will happen next in her storyline when the episode airs! Watch the interview (below):

