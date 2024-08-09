Kendall Jenner Posts Jaw-Dropping Bikini Thirst Traps -- Bad News For Bad Bunny?? Or A Subtle Shot At Devin Booker?!

Kendall Jenner is at it again.

The Kardashians star is letting it all hang out on Instagram this week. Like all of it. And judging by past precedent with her habit of IG thirst-trapping amid relationship turmoil, we can only wonder whether Bad Bunny is in a bad way now that these photos are getting a TON of attention online!

The post in question was uploaded to Kenny’s IG account on Wednesday, and in it, she shared a carousel of pics captioned with the simple message “some of me.” And then she showed all of herself! Multiple pics were of the 818 Tequila founder rocking the tiniest yellow bikini you could ever imagine, while several others included shots of her posing on a yacht, a video of her petting one of her horses, and a snap of Kylie Jenner‘s older sis riding in an equestrian event. Fun!

But it was the skin that stole the show. Ch-ch-check it out for yourself (below):

HAWT!

And we aren’t the only ones who thought so, either. Kenny’s half-sister Kim Kardashian commented:

“Horse Girl KJ forever.”

While her other half-sister Khloé Kardashian added:

“Beautiful girl In her element.”

And even momager Kris Jenner shared a simple but very meaningful sentiment:

“I love you.”

Plus thousands more comments from other models, major brands, and normal fans alike. So loving! And so supportive! In fact, it’s all so positive from her fam that it makes us wonder if there’s something deeper at play!

Here’s what we mean: it has kind of become a thing for Kenny to post thirst trap photos amid relationship turmoil. Just last month, Kenny posted a tasteful nude to her IG Stories that got the whole world wondering whether she and Bad Bunny were on the outs. And we all wondered it because two years before that, she posted the SAME nude following her (first) split from her other then-boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker.

Showing skin after dating drama has kind of become Kenny’s thing! In February of 2023, she offered up even more sexy nudes on IG, too. And those were VERY highly praised by her sisters back then, as well — just like this new pic set! Makes ya wonder…

But to be fair, two can play that game! In February of this year, Bad Bunny posted his own thirst trap that had the world wondering whether he was the one flexing amid a relationship rift with Kendall. It’s too hard to keep up! LOLz!

FWIW, there’s also this: Kenny was spotted in Paris this past weekend catching a few events at the Olympics. Bad Bunny was nowhere to be seen. However, someone was also in Paris at the time — Devin Booker is playing on the Team USA basketball squad. And he had a special Olympic pal with him, too! On Monday, the basketball star took to his IG Stories to post a since-deleted photo with gymnast Suni Lee, who won gold and bronze medals at this year’s competition. Lee then re-posted the snap on her own IG Stories, which naturally led fans to wonder whether those two had a bit of chemistry developing.

So, now we ask you, Perezcious readers: is Kenny thirst-trapping again because of something going on with Bad Bunny?! Or are these new photos a response to Booker possibly moving on with a new love interest?? Or was Kendall just really feeling herself in that bikini?! (Which, to be fair, had her looking amazing AF!!) Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via NBC Sports/YouTube/The Tonight Show/YouTube/Forbes/YouTube/Kendall Jenner/Instagram]