Face Off Star Laney Chantal Dead At 33

A former star of the popular reality TV makeup competition series Face Off has died, just far, far too young.

Laney Chantal, whose real name was Alaina Chantal Parkhurst, died on Halloween of an overdose. She was just 33 years old.

Laney became famous nationwide after appearing on SyFy Network‘s Face Off makeup competition series back in 2013. Since her appearance on the show, she’s been a successful celeb makeup artist in Hollywood. She was well known to industry insiders and fans alike, having worked with stars like Lil Nas X, Bella Thorne, and Marilyn Manson.

Related: Tim Roth’s Son Cormac Dead At 25

According to an obituary posted by Parkhurst’s grieving family, Chantal died of an accidental drug overdose on October 31 in the city of Milford, Michigan. Further details about what led to her shocking and tragic death are not available.

Her family has indicated they’ve scheduled a tentative memorial for her on November 12. In her obituary, Laney’s loved ones also wrote:

“Alaina struggled with various mental illnesses throughout her adult life. In light of her struggle with mental illness the family asks you to please consider making donations to The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.”

So sad… You can find out more about the foundation HERE.

Laney’s friends opened up on social media to share their grief. On Thursday night, artist Gabriella Accarino shared a heartbreaking message about her friend’s passing:

“Laney was more than a best friend. She was my sister and soulmate. She was a genuine, sensitive, talented, and beautiful soul. We communicated with each other without saying a word. It was the most profound connection I have felt with someone. Laney’s art and her spirit are irreplaceable, and she made the world a better place.”

Accarino continued:

“My last memory with her was riding on four wheelers in Michigan until sunset. You deserved the world, and you were loved by so many people. You forever changed my life and taught me, unconditional love. You were a gift in my life, and I will cherish every moment I spent with you. I will carry you in my heart forever, Laney. I know that we will meet again.”

She also included a slideshow of old pictures of the two of them spending time together:

Others came forward with memorials for Parkhurst, too. Photographer pal Ashley Walters shared a touching message for her late friend:

“I really don’t want to do this post. I’m not ready to recognize that this bright, beautiful, and ridiculously talented being is actually gone. Laney, I love you. I miss you. I hate this.”

And Laney’s ex-husband, Jeordie White, better known as Marilyn Manson bassist Twiggy Ramirez, also revealed his grief via the social media app:

“There are no words to describe the grief I’m experiencing and far too many to describe the joy that you’ve brought into a dark world. I am mourning your sudden loss, but if grief is the price we pay for the love and happiness we once shared, this pain is worth it. We grew and lived so much together, that, even though the shape of our love changed and we parted ways, it never, ever faded. It is the strength, softness, warmth and the light-beams of that love that is comforting me and holding up anyone who has had the privilege to experience it.”

The musician continued:

“Even though, it feels so wrong that you’re taken from us too soon, I’m grateful that you knew how well you were loved, while you were here. You brought love, purity, beauty and joy into the world with a light that will continue to shimmer down on us. Laney, Chi, you did not die in vain because your memory is a blessing.”

What a sad situation. You can read Laney’s full obituary HERE. We send our condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via Laney Chantal/Instagram]