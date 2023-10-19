Britney Spears Opens Up About Her ‘Drug Of Choice’ From 2000s Party Days!

Britney Spears is opening up about her party days, too!

The reveals just keep coming as we get closer and closer to the release of the Toxic singer’s highly anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me… and this time, it ain’t about family, and it ain’t about relationships — it’s about how she coped.

In a new excerpt obtained by the New York Times, the 41-year-old admitted that for a period of time, she leaned on the ADHD medication Adderall as her “drug of choice.” Adderall is an amphetamine/dextroamphetamine. Ideally it helps patients with attention deficit stay focused — but for a generic partier, it’s just another upper.

But according to her, that was all she was doing — as she says she “never had a drinking problem.” That was in 2006, around the time she was photographed with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan, who were known drinkers. So of course that outing got tongues wagging about what Brit was doing. But when it comes to her partying, she writes:

“It was never as wild as the press made it out to be.”

She also makes clear she was never interested in taking “hard drugs.” In fact, the Circus singer writes she actually took Adderall mainly to improve the state of her mental health. She explained:

“[It] made me high, yes, but what I found far more appealing was that it gave me a few hours of feeling less depressed.”

Well, with the context of the bombshell news that Justin Timberlake got her pregnant and then pressured her into getting an abortion in 2000, and the world taking HIS side without knowing all the details, we can understand why she experienced depression. But we wish she’d gotten actual treatment for it, maybe some antidepressants.

See, Adderall is actually a really bad choice long term for treating depression. The withdrawal symptoms can be pretty pronounced, according to WebMD. After being on it awhile patients experience severe exhaustion, sleepiness, and mood changes — even increased depression! So yeah, not a great choice as it turns out. We have to wonder how much it affected her mood in the mid-2000s coming down all the time. That was around when her dad put her under a conservatorship, after all.

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Britney Spears/Instagram & Michael Wright/WENN]