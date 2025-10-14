Britney Spears BOMBSHELL! Singer Used To Watch Sons Sleep 'With A Knife In Her Hand', Claims Kevin Federline!

Kevin Federline is deeply concerned about Britney Spears…

The beloved pop star constantly worries her fans and inner circle with her erratic and scandalous behavior online. She posted that video of herself dancing in her home with what appeared to be dog poop all over the floor. Then Britney shared another dance video last week with a bandaged knee, telling followers she fell down the stairs at a friend’s house and “it snaps out now and then” — though she’s unsure if she broke it and no one knows if she even sought out medical treatment.

And of course, who can ever forget all her videos dancing with large butcher knives a while back?! Well, as it turns out that one in particular set off alarm bells for her ex. For a really disturbing reason…

Back in September, Dailymail.com sources claimed the singer is “having an episode right now” and her loved ones are “worried” because she’s “not doing well at all.” That includes K-Fed. And in his highly anticipated memoir, he is now sounding the alarm over his ex-wife’s troubling behavior, as he fears she will meet a tragic ending soon if she doesn’t get help. Whoa.

Per The New York Times on Tuesday, the former backup dancer writes in his upcoming new memoir, You Thought You Knew:

“The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible. It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s OK. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

Chilling…

While Kevin does not get into a ton of specifics of what has been going on behind the scenes, the outlet noted his book will delve into her alleged struggles with drug and alcohol abuse, as well as her “angry outbursts” toward the end of their three-year marriage. Oof. As for what happened after the split? Kevin explained to the outlet that he has not spoken to Britney “in years,” but he learned a lot about her alarming behavior from their two sons, Sean and Jayden Federline. And what they had to tell him was jaw-dropping and terrifying!

Kevin recalls in the book that the pair once said they did not want to go back to Britney’s house anymore. Why? The boys allegedly said they were scared of her! Oh no! They told him they saw her standing over them, watching them sleep — while holding a knife! Multiple times!

“They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

OMG! If true, this is so scary! Is this part of why Sean and Jayden were estranged from the singer for so long?

For her part, in her memoir The Woman In Me, Britney denied having substance abuse issues. She also said her custody battle with Kevin was traumatic. He supposedly would not let her see Jayden or Sean for weeks and “tried to convince everyone that I was completely out of control,” all to gain full custody years ago.

However, the DJ expressed to The New York Times that he has “never, ever, once, been against Britney” and tried his best to make sure she and the kids had “an incredible relationship,” adding:

“It’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened — my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap.”

And now, Kevin is asking everyone else for their support. Britney spent 13 years in a conservatorship under the thumb of her father, Jamie Spears, which she has repeatedly described as a traumatic time in her life. A judge terminated the legal arrangement in November 2021, arguing it was “no longer required.” A big reason why Britney is no longer under a conservatorship is due to the “Free Britney Movement.” However, Kevin worries her supporters did more harm than good!

In the book, the dancer says that while the movement may have “started from a good place,” he thinks it vilified those around the Toxic artist so much that professionals who could help her now are too scared to step in. He continued:

“All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.”

Although Kevin does not have a perfect “solution,” he begs anyone “who has ever been moved by Britney” to stand by her and his kids:

“Now, more than ever, they need your support. I’ve been their buffer for years, but now it’s bigger than me. It’s time to sound the alarm.”

We guess Brit Brit really should be “concerned” about K-Fed’s book! He is already saying some really shocking and unsettling things here! And in all seriousness, we hope she is OK. No one wants to see Britney in a bad place.

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram, Judy Eddy/WENN]