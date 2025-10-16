Britney Spears' MOST Controversial Ex Slams Kevin Federline Over Tell-All Book!

One of Britney Spears‘ exes is coming after Kevin Federline over his upcoming memoir — and no, not Sam Asghari this time!

As we previously covered, K-Fed is gearing up to release a tell-all book about his whirlwind romance with his ex-wife and baby mama. It’s called You Thought You Knew. And although the memoir doesn’t drop until October 21, some shocking claims about Brit have already surfaced in excerpts — including that she watched their two sons sleep while holding a knife multiple times! Scary…

Kevin also claimed the singer called ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake before their wedding, and the other big shocker? Britney allegedly cheated on him with her female backup dancer at the start of their relationship! Whoa! He says all this while expressing concern for her well-being, too. For what that’s worth…

Brit has already blasted the memoir through her reps, who say the former dancer is trying to profit off her again — you know, since he no longer receives child support! But now the Toxic singer is getting support from an unexpected place!

Now her first ex-husband — and probably most controversial one — is coming forward to slam Kevin, too! We’re talking about Jason Alexander. Remember him? He got married to Britney in Las Vegas in January 2004 while she was really “s**tfaced” and “very bored.” However, the union didn’t last before they were pressured to annul the impulse marriage — only 55 hours!

Well, Jason is coming back into the picture again, this time to slam Kevin. He took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a meme about those hefty child support payments the DJ received, along with a lengthy caption about the book. He started by saying:

“Kevin, You Don’t Get to Rewrite the Story Without Owning Your Role”

Jason went on to call out Kevin for painting Britney in a “bad light” while not owning up to his part in everything:

“So Kevin Federline has decided to write a book — and surprise, surprise, it leans heavy on painting Britney in a bad light. As someone who’s known Britney most of her life — not just as her first husband, but as a friend who’s seen what she’s gone through — I can’t stay silent. Kevin, you don’t get to tell half the story. Not when you were in the middle of it.”

Um… Isn’t everyone limited to only telling their side of a story? We don’t want to pick a side here, mind you, just an observation…

While Kevin may say he is an “innocent bystander” amid Britney’s struggles, Jason insists he is not:

“It’s easy to point fingers now, to talk about Britney’s struggles like you were just some innocent bystander watching it all happen. But that’s not what went down. You were her husband. You were supposed to be her protector. Instead, you were partying right alongside her — the drugs, the alcohol, the chaos… you were there for all of it. You weren’t trying to pull her out — you were feeding off it.”

Even after the actor broke up with Britney, he continued to feed off her success. Jason wrote:

“You didn’t walk away empty-handed either. You walked away with full custody, child support, and a lifestyle funded by the same woman you now want to distance yourself from. Let’s be honest — you became a millionaire off of her pain. And now, you want to act like the mature one, like the man who held it all together? No. That’s not growth, that’s revision.”

And Britney’s first hubby won’t let him forget their history together. He continued:

“If you’re going to write a book, at least have the guts to tell the truth about your part in it. The nights you partied. The times you turned your back. The ways you used the media and the court system to your advantage. You played the game, Kevin. You just want to forget that now because it doesn’t fit the image you’re trying to sell.”

Jason stressed that the performer experienced “enough” pain and trauma from the men in her life and doesn’t need more:

“Britney has been through enough — and it’s always men trying to profit from her story while ignoring the damage they helped cause.”

Well, that’s all well and good him standing up for her, but uh… He’s not exactly anyone’s first choice to white knight here.

Jason hasn’t helped much when it comes to Brit either! He brings up her name and makes headlines whenever he can since the divorce. Some might even say it’s a real clout-chaser move! He also infamously crashed her wedding to Sam, apparently trying to ruin it. He even had a KNIFE on him! What was supposed to be one of the happiest days of her life, and he couldn’t even let her have a drama-free day. So… not one to talk!

But he did. And he concluded the post to note that he is not “buying” whatever Kevin says in the book:

“You want to tell your side? Fine. But don’t pretend you were the victim or the hero. Be real. Be accountable. Because those of us who were really there — who actually cared about her, not the fame — we remember how it really went down. And we’re not buying the rewrite.”

Damn. See the full post (below):

