Kevin Federline's Lawyer Alleges Britney Spears' Kids Support JAMIE SPEARS Despite Former Restraining Order Drama!

The Britney Spears and Kevin Federline drama is heating up!

As Perezcious readers know, the pop star and her last ex-husband have been going back and forth since it was revealed through DailyMail he would be doing an interview for the first time in nearly a decade! In the sneak preview, we got to hear some juicy info on what’s been going on from his perspective — the biggest bombshell being Spears’ kids were allegedly avoiding visiting her!:

“The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

He suggested the reason the teenage boys didn’t want to go see their mother was because of her racy Instagram posts! The Toxic singer and hubby Sam Asghari were quick to clap back though. In response, Britney called her ex’s comments “hurtful,” sharing on her IG Stories:

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL”

Sam even alleged on his stories what K-Fed said was a blatant lie:

“There is not [sic] validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly … I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved. But for now: Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth.”

Wow.

Now, Federline’s attorney is speaking out about the situation for himself (seemingly on Monday), and he’s got a lot to say. According to TMZ, Mark Vincent Kaplan spoke to photographers in West Hollywood and set the record straight — the boys miss their grandpa! Yep, according to Kaplan, teens Sean Preston and Jayden James might even be willing to see Jamie Spears before they see their mom again. A shocking revelation as the kids have a restraining order against the allegedly abusive father figure!

Related: Britney Says Jamie Is Just Trying To Get ‘Revenge’ By Unsealing Medical Records!

Additionally, the lawyer claims Britney and Sam’s “attack” on the Federlines was “coordinated,” despite the family’s best efforts to keep the boys out of the spotlight and claiming to speak no ill words of the newlyweds to them. Mark says Kevin understands Sam is going to defend his wife no matter what, but also claims Brit’s hubby “just doesn’t know” him “well enough” to be firing back against his claims.

Um… what? Why would anyone defend their wife’s ex instead of their wife? No matter the situation, spouses usually side with one another. What a strange thing to say…

Well, the new Mr. Spears had another message early Monday afternoon, adding on his Instagram Stories:

“Even if there was truth to her kids being ashamed of their mothers choices and positive body image they wouldn’t be the 1st teenagers emberassed [sp] of their parents. Most kids are embarrassed of their parents at one point. The mere presence of a parent can humiliate a teenager. It’s so common it has been a storyline used over and over on TV and in Films for decades. Eventually if not already they will realize their mothers choices are harmless and an expression of newly found freedom. There is nothing to be emberassed [sp] about just lots of things to be proud of.”

It’s unclear if Asghari was posting that message in response to K-Fed’s attorney spilling more info or not. Regardless, Mark seems to think the boys DO love their mother, but they “want to lead their own lives”. That’s quite a differing statement from earlier when he suggested her sons wanted to see their grandpa again!

So much drama and Kev’s ITV interview hasn’t even dropped yet! What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via YouTube/djvlad/Entertainment Tonight & Instagram/Britney Spears]