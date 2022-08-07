Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Hit Back At Kevin Federline’s ‘Hurtful’ Claims About Their Sons Refusing To See Her Anymore!

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are fighting back against her ex-husband Kevin Federline‘s recent claims!

ICYMI, the former backup dancer – who was married to Brit from 2004 to 2007 – dropped some shocking accusations in a new interview shared on Dailymail.com Saturday that their two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are keeping their distance from their mom and hadn’t seen her in months. While he did not give a clear answer as to why they’ve allegedly refused to see Britney, he seemingly suggested that it all came down to some unspecified things the two boys witnessed during their visits with the 40-year-old singer. Something else that Kevin claimed did not help the matter? The constant social media posts of her semi-nude body. The 44-year-old explained:

“I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Related: Britney Claims Mom Lynne ‘Abused’ Her In Scathing Post Amid Text Controversy

But that’s not all he had to say! Despite Britney detailing the horrors she’s faced throughout her 13 years under Jamie Spears‘ thumb, he believed that her father “saved” the Crossroads actress with the conservatorship. Yeah, we are not joking here. He said:

“I saw this man that really cared, and really cares about his family and wanting everything to be OK. When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life. [Sean and Jayden] had a lot of questions about it. I don’t know that I can answer all of them for them but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better.”

But even more so, Kevin said he hopes Preston and Jayden will have a good relationship with Jamie one day — even though he previously took out a restraining order against their grandfather in 2019 due to an altercation he got into with his eldest grandchild:

“I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys wanted. I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

Just no words.

These statements clearly did not sit right with Britney, who took to Instagram Stories shortly afterward to slam Kevin. She expressed:

“It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children … As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone .. It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram … it was LONG before Instagram … I gave them everything … Only one word: HURTFUL … I’ll say it … My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad.’ … I’m sharing this because I can … Have a good day folks!!!”

Whoa… The Toxic artist did not clarify when this exchange with her mom happened. But as you may recall, Kevin and Britney adjusted their custody agreement from 50-50 to 70 percent with their dad and 30 percent with their mom. She also pays $35,000 per month in child support, according to a 2018 legal agreement Us Weekly reports.

In another post shared on her main feed, Britney went on to remind everyone of the fact that she had only been out of her conservatorship for eight months, experiencing this newfound freedom. Starting with a quote in the interview from her kids’ step-mom, Victoria Prince, she wrote:

“In addition to what I said on my story … As their step mom says ‘whatever is happening outside this home has nothing to do with this home.’I would like to share the DOOR to outside is a token to the WHITE GATES I’ve been kept from for 15 years … the conservatorship has only been over for 8 months !!!! Being able to have cash FROM THE OUTSIDE world for the first time is EXTREMELY ENLIGHTENING. … are we equal now ??? As in even equality ??? Reminder that the trauma and insults that come with fame and this business not only affect me but my children as well !!!! I’m only human and I’ve done my best … I honestly would like to share my TWO CENTS !!!! I daringly would like for the Federline’s to watch the BIG BOOTY VIDEO !!!” Other artists have made much worse when their children were extremely young !!!!”

Britney then added:

“During my conservatorship, I was controlled and monitored for nearly 15 years … I needed permission just to take Tylenol !!! I should embark on doing WAAAY more than going topless on the beach like a baby !!! I’m not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too. I’m not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I’ve had to deal with !!!”

Her hubby Sam also fired back in his own response on IG Stories, stating that Kevin’s comments about Britney’s sons had “no validity” and speculated that the only reason he was speaking out was since the child support payments are ending soon:

“There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model. Kevin’s gravy train will end soon wich probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements.”

The personal trainer concluded by voicing his suspicions about Kevin being so supportive of the conservatorship in the interview:

“I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him chosing to vilify my wife. His character is revealed by approval of the cruel 13 year CShip and his loyalty to Jaimie indicates his approval at time of its conception as well. Things that are now considered Normal issues and behavior easily dealt with therapy or other ways were magnified to justify a 13 year prison sentence. Anyone approving of it is wrong or benefiting from it somehow. I will not comment on this matter except to say I have a job.”

Sam later pulled a Will Smith, saying:

“I wish him the best and hope he has a more positive outlook in the future for benefit of all involved. But for now: Keep my wife’s name…..out your mouth.”

We’ll keep you posted if Kevin responds to Britney and Sam’s clap backs! But in the meantime, what are your thoughts on this situation, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram, Judy Eddy/WENN]