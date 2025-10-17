Kevin Federline Admits He & Britney Spears Slept Together The Night They Met -- Meaning He CHEATED!

Kevin Federline wasn’t so innocent himself at the start of his relationship with Britney Spears!

In his upcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, per Us Weekly, the 47-year-old looked back on the time that he first met the pop star. It went down in 2004 when K-Fed was a backup dancer for the band LFO, who opened for Britney during her tour four years prior. Her backup dancer, Teresa Espinosa, who “lived in the same quadruplex” as him at the time, introduced them at the Hollywood nightclub Joseph’s, and the sparks flew between them instantly. Kevin recalled:

“The moment I sat down, everything else kind of just faded into the background. It was just me and her.”

Related: Kevin Alleges He Walked In On Britney Doing Cocaine While Still Breastfeeding

Kevin admitted he only had one thing on his mind when they met — he was “just thinking about smashing” Britney. Jeez. He never knew they would go on to get married or have kids, but that is what happened!

The performer invited him to enjoy a late-night swim with her crew at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where she “had a bungalow with a private pool and hot tub.” He continued:

“Then, while everyone was still swimming, Britney got out of the hot tub, grabbed my arm and led me into the bungalow. Everyone else must have got the message and eventually left. I wasn’t worried about anyone else though.”

According to Kevin, Britney immediately “turned around, slipped off her underwear and started kissing” him, “tearing at [his] clothes with both hands.” He added:

“We stumbled toward the bed while I struggled to kick my pants off my ankles. This. Is. Happening.”

OK, we never thought we’d get this many details about their first time together! It appears nothing is off limits for Kev! Damn! That said, he did stop the story before getting into the more explicit deets and told readers:

“Okay. Sorry, calm down, that’s as detailed as I’m going to get on that.”

Kevin noted the night was “purely physical,” but soon “one night became two, then stretched into three, the whole time holed up in that bungalow.” And the next thing they know, they are getting to know each other, and she is asking him to join her on the European leg of The Onyx Hotel Tour.

But here is the problem… Kevin had a girlfriend at the time! Yep, he was dating Shar Jackson. Not only that, but they had a daughter named Kori. The Moesha star was also expecting their second child, a baby boy named Kaleb! The guy cheated on his pregnant baby mama! WTF!

In her memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney said she had “had no idea when we met that he had a toddler, nor that his ex-girlfriend was eight months pregnant with his second baby.” However, Shar accused the pop star of lying afterward! Shar insisted Brit knew about the pregnancy the entire time they were together! Yikes!

Regardless of which side you believe, K-Fed is the one who majorly effed up here at the end of the day! And he knows it, too! He wrote:

“I handled the breakup with Shar poorly. I wasn’t honest or direct.”

Kevin said he lied to Shar and told her he “booked a commercial shooting overseas.” But in reality, as we mentioned before, he was joining Britney in Europe for The Onyx Hotel Tour. That is where Brit Brit ended up cheating on him with Teresa, which almost broke the two up. Remember her from earlier? The one who introduced them? It’s all so messy! And just throwing this out there, K-Fed wasn’t one to talk regarding that affair situation when he did the same thing! Anyway…

Despite feeling guilty, Kevin struggled to tell the truth for a bit:

“I knew [the truth] would hurt her, and I didn’t want that. If I could go back in time, I’d handle that whole thing differently. But life doesn’t work like that. We f**k up and we learn.”

Eventually, the actor came clean to Shar. He called her to say he was secretly hooking up with Britney and was falling in love with the Grammy winner. And, of course, the news crushed the actress! Who wouldn’t be if you found out your baby daddy cheated on you and developed feelings for another woman — all while you’re pregnant with their second kid?! It’s devastating! Kevin recalled:

“I could hear the heartbreak in her voice, and the pain it caused. She was angry. But under the anger was something deeper, a sadness I couldn’t undo.”

He attempted to soften the blow by insisting to Shar that he “wasn’t walking away” from their children. However, Kevin now acknowledges “none of that changed the fact that I failed her,” and he “should’ve been more upfront about how unhappy” he was in the relationship. The dad of six went on to apologize to Kori and Kaleb, writing:

“I wasn’t the man I needed to be. I wasn’t the man I wanted to be. And for that, I am truly sorry.”

At least he can own up to that massive betrayal.

In an interview with Us Weekly on Wednesday, Kevin noted he “apologized” to Shar for his actions and that they have a “great” relationship these days:

“I have nothing but respect for her. The same as Britney. There’s no ill will toward anybody in this situation. Everything that I’ve done and am doing is all out of love and out of respect for our families and our children. Britney and Shar both gave me two of the greatest — or four, I should say — pieces of my life. Me and Shar are good. We’re great. That happened so long ago, and, you know, I’ve apologized to her, and all of that stuff has taken place a long time ago.”

The same can’t be said for Britney and Kevin’s relationship now! She is pissed at him for exposing bombshell details about her and profiting off her life again! Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Jody Cortes/WENN]