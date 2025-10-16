Britney Spears' Dancer Speaks Out After Kevin Federline's Cheating Claims -- Says It's 'Not My Story To Tell'

Britney Spears‘ former backup dancer is speaking out about the bombshell accusation from Kevin Federline.

In an excerpt of his upcoming book You Thought You Knew, which drops on Tuesday, the dancer claimed he caught the pop star cheating on him with a woman! Whoa! It happened early on in their relationship, right after a night out at the club in Amsterdam during The Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004. Britney, K-Fed, and her dancers and staff returned to the hotel, and she disappeared later, saying she would be right back. After a while, the actor went to look for her, and he stumbled upon a shocking sight — Britney was allegedly cheating on him with her female backup dancer, Teresa Espinosa!

It was a massive betrayal for Kevin. Not only because Brit stepped out on him, but she allegedly got with their friend. Teresa even first introduced the couple at a Hollywood club called Joseph’s. So, the infidelity really “hurt” him. He recalled in the book:

“Theresa was sitting on the edge of the bed. Britney stood between her legs, hands on her face, and they were [expletive] going at it. Full-on making out. It was one of those moments that hits you so fast, your brain can’t even begin to process it. You just stand there, stunned, not sure what’s real. I didn’t say a word. Just stood there, watching. For a second, nobody moved. Then they both looked up and saw me, and I turned and walked away.”

Yikes! The singer, through her reps and online, already slammed the “white lies” in the book. But what does Teresa have to say for herself? She is addressing the “gossip” circulating about the incident with Britney… sort of!

The choreographer took to Instagram on Thursday to post several throwback pictures and videos from her time with the Grammy winner during the early 2000s. In a lengthy caption, Teresa acknowledged the absolute chaos of Britney’s life at the time, saying:

“I had the lovely honor of dancing for and with @britneyspears during the In The Zone promo that turned into The Onyx Hotel Tour. At the time (2003 to 2004), I felt the chaotic energy that was Britney’s life just by being in proximity to her. Paparazzi were in full effect everywhere she went. She couldn’t breathe or sneeze without someone trying to capture a moment of her beautiful soul.”

Oof. While working with Britney on tour, Teresa realized the Toxic artist just wanted “to be normal.” She explained:

“At the time, I didn’t have the words to explain my experience with her. I could see and feel that she was lost, with the world watching her every move. From my perspective, all she wanted was to be normal. I remember one day she told me she bought a box of hair dye and colored her own hair. I thought how funny that was because most people I knew in the industry loved getting their hair done by a professional. I took that as her just wanting a version of a regular, normal life. (Of course, I’m speculating, but that’s what I felt from her.)”

Because the dancer saw Brit craved some sense of normalcy, she invited her out one night to the club with her and a friend. She wrote:

“One night, I invited Britney to go with my friend Kara and me to Joseph’s. It was THE club to go to in that era. We were frantically chased by paparazzi the whole way to the club. The drive was dangerous and super crazy, with them boxing us in on all sides of my car while desperately trying to get a picture of her.”

That sounds like a nightmare! Yeesh! At the club, Teresa spotted Kevin and decided to connect him with Britney:

“We finally made it to the club, and the promoter immediately let us in. Soon after we entered, I saw my friend Kevin Federline. At the time, Kevin and I lived in the same quadruplex, and he just happened to be there that night. When I saw Kevin, I thought, ‘Kevin is cute. I should introduce them.'”

And the rest was history, as they say. However, Teresa doesn’t know how their romance came to be afterward. She made it clear that it is not her story, so she won’t say a word about it:

“I’m not exactly sure how that innocent introduction turned into more than just a simple hang, and that’s not my story to tell.”

It also applies to her alleged hookup with Britney! Teresa did NOT discuss those specific claims from K-Fed in her statement! Instead, she went on to express gratitude for the opportunities she received from the Crossroads actress:

“I feel blessed to have shared the stage with her all over the world. She allowed me to live my dreams as a professional dancer and eventually asked me to choreograph the ‘Outrageous’ music video, which was never fully completed because she hurt her knee on set.”

And she added one final thought about the drama for everyone in the comments:

“So here’s my take: NO ONE will EVER know what it’s been like to walk second in her shoes.”

Her lips are sealed about what may or may not have happened in Amsterdam, apparently! Read the post (below):

