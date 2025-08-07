Kevin Federline Finally Responds To Britney Spears' Memoir With His Own Tell-All! Get The Deets!

Move over, Britney Spears: your ex is taking his turn to speak. No, not that one — the other one. No, the other one. Yeah, him.

Nearly two years after the pop princess released her world-changing memoir The Woman In Me, her ex-husband Kevin Federline just announced he’s going to be publishing his own memoir. Yep. That’s right. Here we go…

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old dancer took to the new audio imprint Listenin to announce that he’ll be releasing a memoir on October 21 entitled You Thought You Knew. And, uh, we did think we knew all about K-Fed, especially after Spears’ bombshell memoir came out back in 2023… so clearly the title is hinting that there’s a lot more to the story!

In his audio announcement, the dad — who shares sons Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, with the Baby One More Time singer along with four other kids of his own — said:

“This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here.”

Well, we do have questions, so that’s comforting. And to be fair, K-Fed did endure “constant ridicule” when he was married to Brit from 2004 to 2007… though some of that may have been his fault, at least if certain infamous claims are to be believed.

Anywayssss, a press release promises the memoir will explore “fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life — from one of pop culture’s most misunderstood figures.” The book will be “deeply personal and emotionally grounded,” the release claims, and it will be the first time Federline has ever spoken publicly about the life events that shaped him. So, that sounds newsworthy! But better than Brit’s book?? Hmmm. Only time will tell.

You can expect You Thought You Knew to discuss Federline’s working-class childhood in Fresno before a move to Nevada once his parents divorced, plus career-defining moments where he got to dance with Destiny’s Child and Michael Jackson. And of course, the promo promises plenty of Spears stories. We’d hope!

Jaren Hayman, the founder of Barracuda Baby Productions which is using Federline’s memoir as the debut audio release on the Listenin platform, said:

“[Kevin] spent two years in every tabloid and two decades navigating a volatile, ever-changing reality — choosing silence to protect his kids. That silence left scars. Listenin was built for real voices telling real stories, and sharing Kevin’s after everything said about him means a lot to us. I am excited for the world to get to meet the real Kevin Federline.”

We’ll see about that…

Like we said up top, You Thought You Knew hits shelves on October 21. It’ll also be available as an audio book via Spotify, Audible, and Apple Books on that day, as well.

Okay! So. Early impressions, y’all: you gonna set aside a few bucks in the budget to buy a copy come October?? Will this thing compare to The Woman In Me?! Or is it too little two years too late?? Sound OFF with your reactions (below)!

