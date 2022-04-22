Kevin Federline's Lawyer BLASTS Britney Spears' Claims He Wouldn't Go See Her When She Was Pregnant!

Looks like the goodwill between Britney Spears and Kevin Federline has evaporated fast.

Just the other day, Britney’s ex was congratulating her on her pregnancy. But after years of peace, the pair may be at odds again. The trouble stems from a since-deleted Instagram post in which the pop star accused K-Fed of refusing to see her while she was pregnant. Just unloading about the last time she was pregnant, how she hated the nausea and could get mean, she eventually turned to how Kevin had treated her:

“But geez my ex-husband wouldn’t see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video!!!”

Dang! She added that it was at that time that she knew it was done between them:

“I got a text saying ‘If you don’t divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you.’ Since I hadn’t seen him in a while I already knew it was over…”

Oof.

TMZ caught the former backup dancer’s lawyer, Mark Kaplan, coming out of a restaurant and questioned him about Brit’s claims. Kaplan stated the story “is completely the opposite of what’s true, she knows that,” Adding:

“She should be very careful about pursuing a dialogue that’s based on revisionist history.”

Yikes!

He went on:

“That story about Kevin in Las Vegas and Britney is completely erroneous, and he’s not going to stand by and let that story besmirch what he did and his support of her back in the day.”

The attorney clarified that there’s no jealousy of her current happiness with Sam Asghari, saying:

“But when she starts talking about the way things were when Jayden and Preston were infants that’s completely fabricated. Kevin is not going to let that stand by and let that be the portrayal of fact.”

As the Stronger singer pointed out, the events discussed are way in the past and don’t necessarily reflect who the parents are now. Still, we wouldn’t call her claims “revisionist history” either. At the time of their 2006 breakup, multiple sources claimed their difficulties arose from Kevin’s partying while his wife was left at home with their two young sons. (It was later revealed that Britney suffered from postpartum depression, which wouldn’t have helped matters.)

In fact, back in 2020 photographer Andrew Gallery shared a statement the performer had entrusted to him in 2009, which lines up with some of the claims that Britney made in her IG post. (Gallery read the letter on TikTok and later in the 2021 documentary Britney vs. Spears.) She wrote at the time (in third person):

“What happened to Britney was a year ago and people need to get with the times. As for Kevin saying Britney divorced him, she was forced to by her lawyers because she went to visit him in N.Y. and he wouldn’t see her and the children and her lawyers said if she doesn’t divorce him he’s going to do it himself.”

She wrote that the couple had issues with K-Fed “waking and baking to marijuana,” and said:

“So Kevin trying to play the innocent victim is hardly irrelevant. He left her and the babies. Her going on the mend partying two years ago has nothing to do [with] the situation now.”

While we’re sure there are many new details that will come out in Britney’s book, in this case, it seems like her story has been the same for years. So we’re not sure how much legal grounds K-Fed would have to stand on if he tried to contest her claims. (Innerestingly, the situation is very similar to Brit’s own objections when her sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ book came out.)

We don’t want any more feuding for Britney, so we hope this can be settled peacefully. However, she should also be able to share her truth, and no one — including her ex — should be able to intimidate her out of it.

