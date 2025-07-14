The Truth About Britney Spears’ Baby Adoption Post... 

Britney Spears is NOT a new mother…

Fans heads were spinning after the pop star announced she “adopted a beautiful baby girl” named Lennon London Spears on Instagram over the weekend. She also said her girl was wearing an “adorable dress” that said “I’m NEW HERE.”

While some thought the news could be true — she’s talked about wanting to adopt a daughter for months now — others speculated she could be cryptically referencing adopting a dog (or other pet) or getting a “reborn doll” to process trauma from her 2022 miscarriage.

But it turns out none of this is true! Sources with direct knowledge clarified to TMZ on Monday that Britney absolutely didn’t adopt a child OR a dog! E! News also confirmed the same.

How were fans supposed to figure this out?? TMZ‘s sources said she was simply joking around, and everyone should’ve realized that because she used three wink emojis after sharing the news! Subtle! See her original post HERE and the caption (below):

So, what’s up with the baby carrier that fans spotted behind the singer during a different dancing video from earlier in the week? The insider explained that she often uses the carrier to transport her precious baby dolls, which she also travels with at times. We saw that when her security guard was photographed cradling one on vacation, like it was a real child.

Oh, one more joke? In the same adoption post, the mother of two said she was moving to Italy, but TMZ‘s insiders stressed that is not the case. Well, then! Maybe one day she’ll really explore this adoption dream?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]