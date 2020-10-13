Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Shows Off Trim Bod Just 12 Days After Giving Birth — Look!

Someone contact the Momshell Hall of Fame, because we haven’t seen a post-baby body bounce back this good in a minute — or quite possibly ever!

Over the weekend, Eniko Parrish stunned her Instagram followers after showing off her slimmed and toned physique a mere week and a half after giving birth to her baby girl, and she continued to flaunt her bod on Monday while modeling some Fabletics.

The wife of Kevin Hart put her curves on display in both posts, with her more recent shoot showing her wowing in her black and gray tie-dye leggings and matching top by the fitness apparel company — which her husband partnered with earlier this year as the face of its men’s collection, btw.

She captioned the pic:

“still sunny here in LA Everything tie dye! @fabletics High-waisted printed powerhold legging.”

Sun’s out, bun’s out… of the oven!

Of course, the Baltimore native wasn’t just promoting Kate Hudson’s active-wear brand: momma was mainly promoting her envy-inducing physique, which her followers both applauded and scratched their heads over in the comments, due to the fact that Eniko popped, like, three seconds ago.

A flock of flummoxed fans observed:

“But how l mean you just had a baby like yesterday.” “That baby weight lookin good .” “Yes I love you your body !! Motivation!! “

Hard work pays off — and having a personal trainer sure helps!

The mother-of-two made her initial body reveal over the weekend, when she shared a boomerang of herself showing off her toned tummy in the mirror. She made sure to thank her trainer in the caption, writing:

“Day 11 post baby.. i gained 37lbs this time w/ baby girl.. down 19lbs.. & feelin’ DAMN GOOD abt it. I’m slowly but surely getting back to my old self, baby girl is happy, & healthy thank God.. …. Not everyone’s journey is the same but I’ve learned over the years if you treat your body good, it’ll do the same in return, like my trainer @rebeccabroxfit said ‘be inspired to INSPIRE’ . The woman’s body is truly AMAZING! HAPPY SATURDAY. #naturallyME ”

Werq, momma!

Eniko’s milestone comes after she gave birth to Kaori Mai Hart on September 29. A few days later, the 36-year-old shared a pic of herself cradling her newborn, writing in the caption:

“when your heart literally lives outside of your body all over again. Ori my girl you are everything i could’ve ever imagined plus more. My light “

S’cute!

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star, who also shares 2-year-old Kenzo with Eniko and has two children from a previous relationship (15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix), quickly commented:

“Has my heart already.”

And Eniko has her bod back already! Ha!

What do U think of the model’s post-baby transformation?

