Khloé Kardashian Hits Back With BOSS Response To Halloween Costume Pregnancy Comments!

Now that Khloé Kardasian and Tristan Thompson are in full couples costume mode, it may be hard to remember all those many months where they were playing coy about their relationship status.

Even before they were officially “back on,” pregnancy rumors swirled around the on-again, off-again pair. And those rumors haven’t subsided now that True’s parents are making it work — we imagine they’ve only gotten worse!

KoKo looked absolutely STUNNING (and svelte) in her Cleopatra getup for the family costume, but some people are hard to convince, even with photographic evidence. After the photos were posted online, one Twitter user shared:

“Idc I’m still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she’s pregnant”

Unsurprisingly for the Queen of the Clapback, the Good American founder had the perfect response:

“Well my abs say otherwise babe”

BOOM!

You’ve heard that hips don’t lie — well abs don’t either!

Well my abs say otherwise babe — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 2, 2020

The reality star was a lot less polite about shutting down false pregnancy stories back in May. At the time she tweeted:

“I don’t go on social media platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me are over A RUMOR. I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true. … it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

We’ll definitely wait for official word if and when Khlo goes for Baby No. 2!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]