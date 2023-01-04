Khloé Kardashian Claps Back At Follower Criticizing Her 'Changed' Face Amid New Taylor Swift Lookalike Pics!

We know Khloé Kardashian isn’t going to sit back and take criticism online. And here she is clapping back already!

Of course, on Tuesday, we reported how the Good American founder revealed a super-sexy new cover shoot for Sorbet Magazine. In the series of snaps, she wowed fans with beautiful bangs and long, sexy legs. The whole thing had a very high-end fashion model vibe — even more so than most stuff Khloé regularly slays!

But fans also noticed something else: her supposedly changing look. This time around, commenters criticized the 38-year-old reality TV star for allegedly altering her face, also claiming this new shoot — bangs and all — made the KarJenner maven look very much like Taylor Swift!!!

As fans worked themselves into a tizzy over Khloé’s Sorbet photos, we assumed she would fire back. She always does, after all. Say what you will about True Thompson‘s momma, but she is not afraid to stand up for herself! On Tuesday afternoon, Khloé posted another carousel of images via the Sorbet cover. Along with the beautiful photos, she wrote this in the caption (below):

“Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot. It was fun to give a different look and not be committed. I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?”

All good, right? Pretty innocent! Ch-ch-check out the new snaps (below):

And yet some followers were STILL coming after Khloé in spite of it!!!

Down in the comments section, one user made a cutting remark about the bangs. They sarcastically implied how they don’t think the hairstyle is the reason the Revenge Body alum’s face looks so supposedly different:

“Ohhh it was the bangs that changed your face so much in these pics?”

Uh-oh…

But not long after that comment was posted on Tuesday afternoon, Khloé let the troll have it!!! The comment exchange appears to have quickly been deleted, but according to multiple outlets, the mom of two replied:

“I openly talk about my nose job and anyone who ‘looks up’ to me must know I’ve lost over 60 pounds over the years. So recently the only change is the bangs. I didn’t know I had to do a running list.”

She’s not lying about that!! Khloé also added:

“Either way, attacking someone is sad in my opinion. Unprovoked is the saddest part. If you are offended or don’t like what you see, you simply don’t have to say anything. I hope you have a great first week of the new year. Thanks for making mine so jolly.”

DAMN!!!

To be fair, the vast majority of comments on Khloé’s new pics are positive. That includes one from Kris Jenner! The famous momager dropped a reference to the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally with her take on her daughter’s look:

“I’ll have what she’s having!”

LOLz! Love that! But what do U make of all this comment controversy, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your take on Khloé’s shoot, commenters’ reactions, and the star’s fiery response down in the comments (below)…

