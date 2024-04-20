Scott Disick Getting Help For Reported Ozempic Use After ‘Public Outcry Over His Weight Loss’

Scott Disick is getting on top of his health after scaring fans and his loved ones.

Last month, the reality star stepped out in LA looking noticeably thinner. Within no time, fans shared their theories for what could have caused the Talentless founder’s changed appearance. Some speculated he maybe had an unknown illness, or even worse — a possible substance abuse issue. But an insider assured neither was the case…

Related: Kourtney DASHES Claims Kim Purposely Posted An Ugly Pic Of Her For Bday!

Days later, a source told DailyMail.com that Scott had turned to the type 2 diabetes weight loss drug Ozempic to help shed some weight after apparently comparing himself to his ex Kourtney Kardashian’s new man Travis Barker. His weight gain was documented on The Kardashians in the wake of a back injury he suffered during a 2022 car crash, which an insider told The US Sun “really hit his self confidence.” He reportedly felt like “he had to do something,” but now, it sounds like he’s trying to figure out a healthier balance.

On Saturday, a source told DailyMail.com that the father of three apparently got a wake up call after seeing photos of himself online that led to a “public outcry”:

“Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss. He thought he looked good because he was thinner again — not realizing that this was not healthy.”

If true, we’re so glad to hear he wants to prioritize his health. Even Kourt was said to be concerned!

The source added:

“He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was. Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him.”

We hope for nothing but health and happiness for Scott. And a nutritionist is a great step in that direction!

Thoughts? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Scott Disick/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]