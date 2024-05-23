Scott Disick's Weight Loss Addressed On The Kardashians Following Scary Public Concern

Scott Disick debuted a noticeably smaller frame in The Kardashians season 5 premiere… And it definitely took his loved ones by surprise!

In Thursday’s episode of the reality fam’s Hulu show, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner stop by the Talentless founder’s home for a visit and notice a shocking weight loss compared to his appearance in season 4. Giving him a hug, the Momager told Scott:

“Wow, somebody’s lost a lot of weight. You look great!”

In a confessional, the 68-year-old added:

“Scott looks great, and I know that he’s really struggled the last year or so. And I felt like he was not in the best place and it made me really sad.”

Khloé also acknowledged his change in lifestyle while inspecting his fridge:

“Wow, you’re really being healthy!”

During an October episode of season 4, Scott admitted to the Good American founder that he’d “gained a lot of weight” following a back injury from a nasty August 2022 car accident. But as we all know, his weight loss journey took a turn in recent months with his reported Ozempic use. It even got so bad that his baby momma Kourtney, whom he shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with, had to reportedly step in to give him some “tough love” so he’d get help.

But in retrospect, all those compliments on his slimmed-down appearance probably weren’t the greatest…

Are YOU caught up on The Kardashians, Perezcious readers?? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via The Kardashians/Hulu]