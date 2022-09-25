Khloé Kardashian Snuggles Up To 365 Days Hunk Michele Morrone At Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show!

Does Khloé Kardashian have a hot new man in her life?

The 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum got cozy with 365 days hottie Michele Morrone in Milan this weekend. While hanging out backstage at Kim Kardashian’s “Ciao Kim” collaboration show with Dolce & Gabbana on Saturday, the handsome actor snapped a picture with KoKo – and it was steamy AF! In the snapshot, Michele wrapped his arm around her waist while closing his eyes and seemingly whispering in her ear as she pressed her body against him, looking down underneath her sunglasses. The picture was shared in a since-deleted post on Michele’s Instagram Stories. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morroneat at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. pic.twitter.com/w5b3h3C1ag — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 24, 2022

Get it, Khloé!!!

Related: Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Step Out For A Date Night In New York Amid Split Rumors!

While neither Khloé nor Michele have commented on the extent of their relationship, that still has not stopped social media users from shipping the two stars together! See the Twitter reactions to the steamy snap (below):

“Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone (Massimo) is a duo I never knew I needed” “khloe kardashian and michele morrone ???? the guy from 365 days??? lowkey here for this” “you don’t understand after i’ve seen that picture i NEED khloe kardashian and michele morrone together” “I’m shipping Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone so HARD” “Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone is something I didn’t expect!! I didn’t know I needed to see this until I saw it lol” “Khloe Kardashian really said TRISTAN WHO? Because I’m so here for her and Michele Morrone. Sis really got her lick back!!!!” “To even think for a second that Khloe is dating that absolute banger Michele Morrone makes me the happiest!! He is delicious and she deserves every inch” “Okay, I’m all about @michele Morrone and @khloekardashian Get yours girl! He is a gorgeous Italian God. I mean have you seen 365 Days? Then you know why… You’re in for a good time.” “Okay michele morrone and khloe kardashian???? PLEASE this is a power couple that I just need to happen????”

The 31-year-old is seemingly single, and Khloé has not moved on from her mystery private equity investor after their romance fizzled in August – so who knows! Perhaps, something might come out of this interaction! The momma of two certainly deserves to find someone new after her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you ship Khloé and Michele together? Or do you think this is nothing more than just a casual interaction backstage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram, Michele Morrone/Instagram]