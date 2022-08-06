Khloé Kardashian Calls It Quits With The Mystery Private Equity Investor She Was Dating!

Khloé Kardashian and her private equity investor beau are already over!

In case you missed it (or completely forgot), news broke back in June that Koko and the businessman – whose identity has not been revealed yet – were an item after being introduced by big sis Kim Kardashian at a dinner party a couple of weeks prior. A source shared with E! News that the pair went out on a few dates, noting that while the 38-year-old reality star is “definitely very open to dating,” she was not “forcing anything” at the moment.

Now, multiple outlets confirmed on Saturday that Khloé is no longer in a relationship with the mystery guy anymore! One source spilled to Us Weekly that they broke up “a few weeks ago,” saying that “things just fizzled out between them.” It happens! Meanwhile, an insider for E! said that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is “happy” with her life and is not worried about finding someone else right now:

“Khloe is enjoying being single with her sole focus on being a mom and her work. Khloe is open to finding love again if the right person comes into her life, but is really happy right now. She is not looking and in no rush.”

Her life is a little busy right now, you know, considering it was announced on Friday that Khlo welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with her other ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson! Speaking of the NBA player, now that the Good American founder is single once again, do not expect her to be running back into his arms anytime soon (even if she reportedly “still loves” him). Another source told E! “there is no chance of reconciliation” between them, adding:

“Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that.”

Considering Tristan cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman while proceeding with the plan to have a second child via surrogate, we really understand why she wants to close that chapter in her life! She deserves to play the field and find someone who will treat her better at this point! And fortunately for Khloé, it looks like she might have a wing woman by her side since Kimmy Kakes also just went through a breakup this week with boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

