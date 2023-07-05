Khloé Kardashian Shares Rare Look At Son Tatum In 4th Of July Pics!

Khloé Kardashian celebrated the 4th of July with her kiddos — and she’s giving us a glimpse!

Tuesday, the momma of two took to Instagram to show off a festive red, white, and blue fruit display decorated to look like the American flag. And not long after that, she followed up with the most ADORABLE and rare look at her 11-month-old son Tatum, as he munched on watermelon in a white bucket hat and bright red little shorts. See the cute Story posts (below):

Awwwww!

It’s clear Khloé has a lot of love for her newest little one. So great to see after she opened up on The Kardashians about struggling to form a “complete bond” with Tatum after not carrying him herself, instead opting for surrogacy with ex Tristan Thompson.

What do YOU think of the festive snaps, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]